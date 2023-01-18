Kino Lorber Buys Michel Hazanavicius‘ Cannes Festival Opening Film ’Final Cut’ for the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber has acquired U.S rights to “Final Cut,” the latest film of Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) which world premiered on opening night at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Final Cut,” which stars Romain Duris (“L’Auberge Espagnole”) and Oscar-nominated Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”), will be released theatrically in the U.S. by Kino Lorber next Summer, followed by a digital and home video release on all major platforms.

Following its Cannes premiere, the film went on to play Sitges Film Festival in Spain and Fantastic Fest in Austin, among other festivals.

A remake of Shin’ichirô Ueda’s cult hit “One Cut of the Dead,” “Final Cut” follows a director (Duris) making a live, single-take, low-budget zombie movie in which the cast and crew, one by one, actually turn into zombies.

Filled with comedy, the movie is also a sly love letter to the art of filmmaking, and a celebration of the unpredictable and collaborative nature of film sets.

“’Final Cut’ is the perfect film to bring people out to movie theaters: a hilarious, in-your-face, genre twisting romp that demands the big screen treatment. Over-the-top gore even for the squeamish, and slapstick comedy even for the sophisticate, Final Cut has it all,” said Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell, who negotiated the deal with Eva Diederix at Wild Bunch International. “I hope audiences will have as much fun watching this film as we will have releasing it,” Lidell continued.

Hazanavicius said he was “absolutely delighted that (his) movie Final Cut is being released in the US, and so proud to be working with Kino Lorber.

“I love American audiences – I’ve always found them very happy to laugh! So, enjoy the show, guys!,” Hazanavicius continued.

“Final Cut” was produced by Getaway Films and La Classe Américaine with SK Global Entertainment and BlueLight, and co-produced by France 2 Cinéma and Gaga Corporation.