Kino Lorber Picks Up U.S. Rights to All Three ‘Diabolik’ Movies, Adapted From Smash-Hit Comic-Book Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber has acquired all rights in the U.S. to “Diabolik,” “Diabolik – Ginko Attacks!” and “Diabolik — Who Are You?” from Beta Cinema at the European Film Market in Berlin. The movies are based on the smash-hit Italian comic-book series about a ruthless master thief, which has sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

The stylish crime-comic adaptations are written and directed by Marco and Antonio Manetti. “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Marvel’s Avengers” actor Giacomo Gianniotti stars in “Diabolik — Ginko Attacks!” and “Diabolik — Who Are You?,” and Luca Marinelli (“The Old Guard”) in the first installment, “Diabolik.” Monica Bellucci (“Matrix,” “The Apartment”) stars in the role of Altea, Miriam Leone (“The Invisible Witness,” “Medici”) as Eva Kant, and Valerio Mastandrea (“Perfect Strangers,” “Nine”) as Inspector Ginko.

Richard Lorber, president and CEO of Kino Lorber, said: “’Diabolik’ is one of the most beloved characters in Italian pop culture, a sharp and stylish master thief who has entertained audiences since his comic book capers were first introduced in the 1960s. It’s our delight to introduce American viewers to the fantastic adventures of Diabolik, and we’re pleased to have another opportunity to work alongside our great partners at Beta Cinema.”

“It’s a joy and great satisfaction to know all three ‘Diabolik’ films will be released in the land of film, which we have always loved,” Marco and Antonio Manetti said. “Diabolik, so famous for us, is less-known to the American public and we are proud he can become known through our films. We are very curious to see how viewers will react and whether they will love this fantastic character as much as we do.”

Beta Cinema had previously announced deals on “Diabolik” for France (Metropolitain), Spain (Flins & Piniculas), the former Yugoslavia (Discovery), Latin America and Portugal (both Sun Distribution Group), Canada (Mongrel Media), South Korea (Contents Gate) and Taiwan (AV-Jet International).

“Diabolik — Ginko Attacks!” was released to great success in Italy in November 2022 and now celebrates its market premiere at EFM. Beta Cinema is hosting one more screening on Feb. 19 at 4.15 p.m. at Parliament Studio and an online screening on Feb. 20.

The story of “Diabolik” is set in the 1960s in the fictional city of Clerville. Diabolik, a gentleman gangster whose real identity is unknown, has dealt another blow to the police, escaping yet again with his black Jaguar E-Type.

Meanwhile, there is great anticipation in town for the arrival of Lady Kant, a fascinating heiress who is traveling with a famous pink diamond. The priceless jewel does not elude Diabolik’s attention, and in an attempt to put his hands on it, he becomes enchanted by the woman’s charm. But now the very life of the master thief is in danger: the determined and incorruptible Inspector Ginko and his team have finally found a way to draw him out into the open.

In “Diabolik — Ginko Attacks!,” Diabolik takes a shot at the diamond, without imagining that it is a Ginko trap. The inspector, following the signalman to the stolen jewels, surprises Diabolik and his loyal partner Eva in their shelter. The king of terror, forced to flee, leaves the stolen goods with him. While on the run, Eva gets hurt and Diabolik, mercilessly, abandons her. A furious Eva makes a proposal to Ginko: She will bring Diabolik to him in exchange for safe passage abroad. Ginko, forced by the interior minister, reluctantly accepts the pact, and collaborates with Eva in the capture of Diabolik.

The story of the third film, “Diabolik — Who Are You?,” is to be revealed soon.

Marco and Antonio Manetti made their directorial debut in 1995 with an episode in the film “De Generazione.” Their movie “Zora la Vampira” was released in 2000, followed by “Piano 17,” “Paura 3D” and “L’Arrivo di Wang.” In 2013, they garnered acclaim with “Song ‘e Napule.” In 2017, their film “Ammore e Malavita” was presented at the Venice Film Festival, and won the David di Donatello Award for Best Picture, among other honors.

All three “Diabolik” films are produced by Carlo Macchitella, Manetti Bros. and Pier Giorgio Bellocchio for Mompracem, with Rai Cinema, in association with Astorina, and distributed in Italy by 01 Distribution.