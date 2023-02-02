Kate Moss Played by Ellie Bamber in Movie About Supermodel’s Relationship With Lucian Freud

Ellie Bamber is set to star as Kate Moss in a new film from James Lucas.

The “Serpent” and “Noctural Animals” star will play the British supermodel in “Moss & Freud,” which will detail her relationship with artist Lucian Freud, who will be played by Derek Jacobi (“Murder on the Orient Express”).

The film is a dramatized account of when Moss, at the peak of her fame, decided to sit for the famous British artist. It was a decision that deeply impacted and transformed both of their lives.

Lucas is known for his Academy Award-winning live action short film “The Phone Call” (starring Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent). Moss will executive produce with the support of the Lucian Freud Archive.

“Moss & Freud” is a GFC Films production, produced by Matthew Metcalfe.

Set around Freud’s Holland Park studio and London in the heady days of early 2000’s Britain, the story opens up to explore Freud’s mysterious past and Moss’s life as a globally recognized supermodel.

Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market. The Reset Collective will handle the release in Australia and New Zealand.

