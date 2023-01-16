Kaleidoscope Scores Global Sales Rights for EFM-Bound ‘Tell That to the Winter Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has acquired international sales rights for all-female drama “Tell That to the Winter Sea” and will represent the film at Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM) in February.

Directed by Jaclyn Bethany “The Invisible Girl”), who also co-wrote alongside lead actor Greta Bellamacina (“This England”), the film follows bride-to-be Jo and her first love, Scarlet, who reunite after years apart to celebrate Jo’s upcoming marriage at a house in the English countryside. Having initially bonded through their love of dance, Jo is now a successful dancer with a Parisian dance company, whilst Scarlet teaches movement at a secondary school. As Jo approaches a major transition, she turns to Scarlet to share both her joy and melancholy to reﬂect on the young women they once were, and the women they are becoming.

The all-female cast also includes Amber Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”), Tamsin Egerton (“St. Trinian’s”), Jessica Plummer (“The Girl Before”) and Josette Simon (“Wonder Woman”). Robert Montgomery and C.C. Kellogg produce and Peregrine Kitchener-Fellowes is executive producer.

The deal was signed by Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard and Robert Montgomery, of producer Sulk Youth Films.

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will release in the U.K. later this year in line with international releases and film festival commitments.

Pollard said: “’Tell That To The Winter Sea’ promises to be an exceptional piece of film-making that festival goers and audiences will thoroughly enjoy. We will present early scenes and art for the film in the upcoming Berlin Film Market and there should be lots of activity around the film later in the year as we solidify the festival plans.”

Bethany added: “In my filmmaking career I am most interested in exploring narratives from a female perspective that have not been seen before. I am forever curious about how women come of age in our world, where societal norms and heteronormative behaviour have dominated much of our existence. Women’s voices need to come to the forefront of our cultural conversation, pushing us to think about what it really means to be a woman. It’s the small details in recent feminist queer cinema that have stirred my mind, challenged me and pushed my own directing forward.”