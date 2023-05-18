International Sales Agency K5 Intl., Best-Known for Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Paterson,’ Rebooted With New Team, Expanded Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

K5 Media Group has rebooted its international sales arm, K5 Intl., recruiting five industry veterans. It will sell and distribute eight to 10 new titles a year, across both film and TV.

In its former incarnation, K5 Intl., which was founded by Oliver Simon and Daniel Baur, represented premium film titles like “ANON,” directed by Andrew Niccol and starring Amanda Seyfried and Clive Owen; Cannes competition title “Paterson,” directed by Jim Jarmusch and starring Adam Driver; and Academy Award nominee “Land of Mine,” directed by Martin Zandvliet.

K5 Intl. will be represented by its partners in Paris, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Berlin and Cologne.

The new sales and distribution team consists of Giannina Antola (formerly at Telepool and Endemol), Carlos Hertel (formerly at Bavaria Intl.), Silke Wilfinger (formerly at Telemünchen), Adam Wright (formerly at Voltage Pictures) and Alan R. Milligan of White Rabbit.

K5 Intl. will broaden its slate by handling TV series, in addition to film, family and animation projects, in addition to its traditional arthouse and elevated genre titles. Oda Schaefer will oversee acquisition for K5 Intl.

Baur, CEO of K5 Intl., said: “I am very excited that we are bringing this amazing and diverse group of people together. Each has been an expert in their field for a long time and has a deep knowledge and network in the industry. With this wonderful team, we can activate and expand K5 Intl.’s global presence. We are all very thrilled to go on this journey together.”

In regard to its distribution operation, K5 Intl. and its partner White Rabbit will adopt an innovative approach to releasing and distributing films directly to audiences via social networks.

K5 Media Group consists of K5 Factory, covering games, the metaverse and XR projects; K5 Film, which handles production; FreeX, which looks after writers’ representation; and K5 Intl.