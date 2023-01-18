World’s First ‘Jumanji’ Coaster Coming to U.K. Theme Park Chessington World of Adventures

The world’s first “Jumanji” rollercoaster is set to open this Spring at Chessington World of Adventures in the U.K.

Called Mandrill Mayhem, the “winged, launch, shuttle ride with an inversion” is set to be part of Chessington’s newest land, World of Jumanji. The theme park unveiled an artist’s impression of what the coaster – the newest to open at the resort since 2004 – is set to look like (pictured above).

Ostrich Stampede (courtesy of Chessington) World of Jumanji Chessington, courtesy of Chessington

According to a description of the ride, Mandrill Mayhem will sweep visitors around World of Jumanji in the arms of a mandrill while dodging hazards of the jungle.

“The most fearsome of all the wild animals, the mandrills are unpredictable and will launch at full speed through the treetops, flipping upside down on a hair-raising adventure, spiralling to the summit of the 55ft tall Jaguar Shrine,” the ride description reads. “Glimpse the Jaguar’s Eye Jewel glow before falling and braving the adventure again… backwards.”

As well as the new coaster, World of Jumanji will also feature two more new rides: Mamba Strike – which will see riders go on a dizzying ride through the bazaar while doding a mamba’s fangs – and Ostrich Stampede, where riders must swerve a herd of stampeding ostriches in the dunes.

A Jumanji hotel room (courtesy of Chessington) World of Jumanji Chessington, courtesy of Chessington

In addition, there will be a maze based on the Jumanji board game as well as themed food, drink, merchandise and hotel rooms.

“We look forward to Welcome-ing you to the Jungle this spring, as the amazing World of Jumanji opens at Chessington World of Adventures Resort,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, which operates Chessington. “Families should prepare to be turned upside down… literally, as the first NEW rollercoaster in nearly 20 years at the Resort has a twist, turn and flip that will have you holding on to your seat! This is the Next Level for families wanting to explore the ultimate adventure together.”

The new world at Chessington comes after Merlin inked a multi-territory deal with Sony’s Columbia Pictures Location Based Entertainment last year. The Surrey-based theme park also has a deal with Magic Light Pictures, which manage licensing for beloved children’s picture books including “The Gruffalo” and “Room on the Broom.”

The Jumanji franchise is based on a 1981 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. It has spawned four films, including the 1995 blockbuster starring Robin Williams as well as the more recent adaptations starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. The new land at Chessington will be the first time “Jumanji” has been brought to life in a theme park.