Julia Ormond Set to Play Creepy Domineering Mother in Italy-Set Horror Movie ‘Home Education’ – First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

British actors Julia Ormond (“Ladies in Black”) and Lydia Page (“Blue Jean”) are set to soon appear in psychological horror movie “Home Education” directed by Italy’s Andrea Niada.

Set in the scenic Sila plateau in Italy’s Southern Calabria region, “Home Education” revolves around a family that are followers of an esoteric cult and live in a secluded house deep in the woods.

Warner Bros Entertainment Italia, Italy’s Indiana Production and BlackBox Multimedia are producing with support from the Calabria Film Commission. Germany’s SquareOne Productions is handling international sales. Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in Italian theaters.

Page plays Rachel, a teenager raised according to the cult’s beliefs. When her father Philip dies, Rachel’s domineering mother, Carol, played by Ormond (see first look image), driven by the belief that Philip’s lifeless body will revive itself, forces her daughter to live with the corpse. While inside the home everything flows according to Carol’s strict rules, Philip’s disappearance arouses suspicion outside.

Then a local boy named Dan, played by Italian actor Rocco Fasano (“SKAM Italia”), strikes a friendship with Rachel and breaks this insane tranquillity, posing a threat to Carol.

The English-language film’s four-week shoot just wrapped in and around the mountain hamlet of Camigliatello Silano, in the Sila National Park.

“Home Education” marks the directorial debut of Niada who developed the feature script from his graduation short from the London Film School.

The film’s below-the-line team comprises director of photography Stefano Falivene (“Still Life,” “Pasolini”); editor Matteo Bini (“Top Boy”); production designer Marcello Di Carlo (“The Mafia Kills Only in Summer”); costume designer Sara Fanelli (“The Hunt”) and composer Andrea Boccadoro (“Violation”). Postproduction and VFX are being handled by Proxima Milano (“Curon”).

“I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented and generous cast and crew, who are giving it their all to bring this vision to life,” Niada said in a statement. He noted that “The captivating beauty of the Calabria region, with its rugged landscapes and untamed woods, has been a source of inspiration throughout the filmmaking process.”

Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Marco Cohen, Benedetto Habib and Fabrizio Donvito are producing “Home Education” for Indiana Production (“The Last Night of Amore”) with Giuliano Papadia and Chiara Cardoso producing for BlackBox (“This Time Next Year”). Alex Proyas (“Dark City”) and Al Munteanu (“Hinterland,” “The Keeper, Your Honor”) are serving as the film’s executive producers.