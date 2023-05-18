Alicia Vikander and Jude Law’s ‘Firebrand’ Sells Out Internationally Ahead of Cannes Premiere, Prime Video Swooping for U.K. Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Hot Cannes title “Firebrand,” a period drama about Katherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII, has sold out internationally ahead of its world premiere on Sunday.

Sources tell Variety that the film has sold into STXInternational for the U.K. and to Sony Pictures for most other overseas markets. FilmNation has sold remaining international markets to independent international distributors.

In the U.K., Variety understands that Prime Video is in the process of buying the film from STX. This could mean that STX is handling a theatrical release, while Prime Video takes the film for streaming, or that the streamer will also handle theatrical in the territory. Sources indicate that Prime Video is also picking up streaming rights in a number of other international markets.

“Firebrand” is being shopped internationally by FilmNation while CAA is handling domestic sales. The film is still available for the U.S. and American buyers are expected to see the movie at Sunday’s eagerly anticipated premiere.

Directed by celebrated Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz, “Firebrand” is one of the most anticipated movies at Cannes this year thanks to its A-list cast and fresh take on the well-known historical figure of Henry VIII.

The movie stars Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as the final queen consort of the House of Tudor opposite Jude Law, who’s virtually unrecognizable as the King of England. Jessica Ashworth and Henrietta Ashworth adapted the screenplay from the 2013 novel “Queen’s Gambit” by Elizabeth Fremantle. (The film title was changed to avoid confusion with Netflix’s hit chess series “The Queen’s Gambit,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy.)

The film takes place in blood-soaked Tudor England as Parr is named Regent while the tyrannical Henry is fighting overseas. When the increasingly ailing and paranoid king returns, he turns his fury on the radicals and charges his wife’s childhood friend with treason and burns her at the stake. Horrified and grieving but forced to deny it, Katherine finds herself fighting for her own survival, terrified that she will end up beheaded like Henry’s prior wives.

Several other famous historical figures appear in the film, including Thomas Seymour (played by Sam Riley), Edward Seymour (Eddie Marsan), Stephen Gardiner (Simon Russell Beale) and Anne Askew (Erin Doherty).

Aïnouz has previously attended the festival with his 2002 feature debut “Madame Satã” and 2011’s drama “O Abismo Prateado.”

“Firebrand” is screening in competition at Cannes along with Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” Todd Haynes’ romantic drama “May December” and Ken Loach’s “The Old Oak.” Out of competition, Martin Scorsese is bringing “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and James Mangold is premiering “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” This year’s festival runs from May 16-27.

Prime Video declined to comment for this story.