Jonathan Pryce, Meera Syal, Toby Jones Join Martin Freeman and Isla Gie in Cast of Family Adventure ‘Flavia de Luce’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Meera Syal (“Yesterday”) and Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) are joining the cast of “Flavia de Luce.”

As revealed by Variety, Isla Gie (“The Sandman,” “The Outlaws”) will star alongside Martin Freeman (“Sherlock,” The Hobbit”) in the upcoming feature film, which is an adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie: A Flavia de Luce Mystery.”

Protagonist Pictures has launched international sales on the family adventure and is introducing to buyers at the ongoing Cannes film market. CAA Media Finance are handling North America.

Adapted by Susan Coyne (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), the film will follow the adventures of 11-year-old Flavia de Luce (Gie), who is both an amateur detective and a master poisoner. When she discovers a dead body in her family’s decaying British manor house and her father is accused of the murder, Flavia launches her own investigation to uncover family secrets and bring the true murderer to justice.

The film will be directed by Emmy and BAFTA-nominated director Bharat Nalluri (“The Man Who Invented Christmas,” “Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day”).

The film is being produced by Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan for The Mazur Kaplan Company and Robert Mickelson for Mystic Point, with Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop and chief commercial officer George Hamilton serving as executive producers.. The two production companies previously collaborated on “The Man Who Invented Christmas.”

Alan Bradley’s novel on which the film is based, won numerous awards, including The Debut Dagger Award, The Agatha Award and The Dilys Award. It was named the New York Times Review Favorite Mystery of The Year and was included in Amazon’s Top 10 in Mysteries and Thrillers. The novel is the first in a series of 10 Flavia de Luce mysteries.

Syal was recently accorded the BAFTA Fellowship, the organization’s highest accolade. Pryce scored a best actor Oscar nomination for “The Two Popes,” while Jones was nominated at the BIFAs for “The Wonder.”

Pryce is represented by Julian Belfrage Associates and Anonymous Content, Syal by Artists Rights Group and Jones by Artists Rights Group and CAA.