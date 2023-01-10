Jon Hamm, Vanessa Hudgens, Diane Keaton Movies from SPI International Swooped on by EO Media (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run-up to Content Americas, EO Media, headed by Eze Olzanski, former Gaumont VP Latin America, has clinched all rights for Latin America on a slate of star-driven movies from Canal+ company SPI International.

Movies take in titles starring “Mad Men” and “Top Gun: Maverick’s” Jon Hamm (“Corner Office”), “The Princess Switch” double or triple lead Vanessa Hudgens (“Full Moon Retreat”), Diane Keaton (“Mack & Rita,” “Arthur’s Whiskey”) and Casper Van Dien (“Battle for Saipan”), still memorable from “Starship Troopers.”

Acquired after November’s American Film Market, the new titles will be presented to potential buyers at the new trade fair and conference Content Americas, which runs Jan. 24-26 in Miami.

The EO Media-SPI Internacional deal builds on past acquisitions by EO Media from SPI Intl, including “American Traitor,” starring Al Pacino. Movies will feed into the catalog of titles – mixing action films, dramas and family movies – that EO Media is now selling to platforms and TV channels in Latin America, a region which is avid for Hollywood star wattage.

World premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, and the best reviewed of the titles by Variety on the new slate, in the humor and fantasy-laced “Corner Office,” Hamm plays an office worker who moves into a cozy executive suite, riling and dazzling his colleagues – or maybe it’s all in his mind. Variety called the film “a low-key, screw-loose workplace satire…slow, blunt and benign.”

Fantasy comedy drama “Mack & Rita” has a 30-year old social misfit (Elizabeth Lail) body-swapping into Diane Keaton and being embraced as a millennial icon.

Mack & Rita Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures

Set in WWII, in 1944, and based ontrue events, “Battle for Saipan” has Van Dien as the sole medic at a U.S. Army hospital on the remote island of Saipan besieged by Japanese forces who battles with his nurses to lead his wounded patients to safety. The actioner was acquired by Saban Films during Toronto.

Both in pre-production, “Full Moon Retreat” stars Hudgens in a supernatural-laced comedy, “Arthur’s Whiskey” has Keaton as a woman who gets a new lease of youth.

“We are glad to partner with EO Media, a company with a strong presence in Latin America, for the distribution of some of our new content featuring A-list Hollywood stars,” said Loni Farhi, president of SPI International. “With over 25 years of industry experience under our belt, it is solid alliances such as this that help us cover the world with premium entertainment and deliver only the best to all audiences globally.”

“It’s a privilege for me and EO Media to continue to strengthen our relationship with SPI and its amazing team, and to be able to bring to the territory the rights to such a selection of new films, with great stories and top Hollywood stars that we trust will be of great interest for the audiences of platforms, networks, channels and of course theaters throughout Latin America,” said Olzanski. He added that he looked forward to continuing to build the relationship with SPI International “being part of selecting together better and more attractive titles through the year and on.”

At Gaumont, Olzanski pioneered the free-to-air distribution of “Narcos” in Latin America.” EO Media handled the all rights distribution of “Parasite” in the region. While at Gaumont, Olzanski was one of the producers on groundbreaking pan-regional production “El Presidente,” Season 1, and is now a producer on Star+ title “Ringo,” a standout at September’s Iberseries & Platino Industria.

Bought by Canal+ Group in 2022, SPI International operates 62 TV channels across six continents and supplies theatrical films and TV programming in international markets.