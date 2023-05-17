MUBI Buys John Galliano Documentary for North America, U.K. & Other Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

MUBI has acquired all rights for Kevin Macdonald’s John Galliano documentary from Newen Connect.

The film “High & Low — John Galliano” has sold to MUBI for North America, U.K. and Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America, Benelux, Turkey and India. The streamer and distributor will reveal its theatrical release plans and streaming dates in the near future.

Macdonald’s credits include the Oscar-winning “One Day in September,” “Touching the Void,” “The Last King of Scotland,” “Whitney” and, most recently, “The Mauritanian.”

Widely recognized as one of the most influential and successful fashion designers of our time, Galliano dressed the most beautiful and famous women in the world for almost 15 years at Givenchy and Dior. He reinvented the fashion industry by transforming his runway shows into immersive fantasies and helped turn high-fashion from an elitist niche into a multi-billion-dollar global business.

But in 2011, Galliano’s career abruptly ended after being caught on video using anti-Semitic and racist insults. Macdonald’s film investigates the multiple facets and contradictions of Galliano’s character and the context, including decades of industry pressure and drug and alcohol addiction, that surrounded his downfall and subsequent recovery.

Through interviews with his closest friends and family, as well as well-known fashion figures, and with Galliano himself, Macdonald unveils the designer’s search for redemption.

The deal for the doc was negotiated between MUBI and Newen Connect. “High & Low — John Galliano” was produced in association with Condé Nast Entertainment.

Alice Damiani, senior VP of international film sales at Newen Connect, said: “Newen Connect is incredibly proud to have a project like ‘High & Low — John Galliano’ in our catalog. A cultural icon and a fascinating and complex character, this film epitomizes the epic breadth of stories we have within the Newen Connect cinema catalog — with something for every taste. We have an amazing partner in MUBI and look forward to working with the team as we take ‘High & Low — John Galliano’ out to cinema audiences all over the world.”

