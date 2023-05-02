John C. Reilly to Head Jury for Un Certain Regard at Cannes Film Festival

U.S. actor John C. Reilly will serve as president of the jury of the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes Film Festival. “Salem,” directed by Jean-Bernard Marlin, has been added to the lineup.

The other members of the jury will be French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German actor Paula Beer, French-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou, and Belgian actor Émilie Dequenne.

The Un Certain Regard section showcases art and discovery films by young auteurs.

In a statement, Reilly said: “I have had so many life changing moments at the Festival de Cannes (from my miraculous first trip with Paul Thomas Anderson to celebrating my 50th birthday from the Palais stage!) so to be chosen as the president of Un Certain Regard jury is truly such an incredible honor.”

Reilly’s movie credits include Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Hard Eight” (1996), “Boogie Nights” (1997), and “Magnolia” (1999), Terrence Malick’s “The Thin Red Line” (1998), Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York” (2002) and “The Aviator” (2004), and Rob Marshall’s “Chicago” (2002).

Among the international films he has appeared in are “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (2011) by Lynne Ramsay, in competition at Cannes, “Carnage” (2011) by Roman Polanski, “Tale of Tales” (2015) by Matteo Garrone, also in Cannes competition, and “The Lobster” by Yórgos Lánthimos, winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2015. In 2022, he appeared in “Stars at Noon” by Claire Denis, joint Grand Prix winner at Cannes.