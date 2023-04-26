Joel Kinnaman to Lead Neill Blomkamp Alien Abduction Thriller ‘They Found Us’ for AGC Studios

Joel Kinnaman is set to lead the alien abduction thriller “They Found Us,” from director Neill Blomkamp, for AGC Studios.

AGC fully financed the project, and will launch sales via AGC International in Cannes next month. UTA Independent Film Group is co-repping U.S. rights.

“They Found Us” is based on an original screenplay by Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”) and will be produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment (“Smile”). Ford is on board as an executive producer along with Temple Hill’s John Fischer. The film will shoot in Australia this year.

In the film, a father (Kinnaman) and daughter undertake a camping trip in the Utah wilderness to heal their broken relationship. Attacked by a hostile extraterrestrial lifeform, their lives, not just their relationship, are at stake as they fight with a humanoid beast to stop their abduction to an unknown and terrifying alien world.

Kinnaman recently wrapped production on AGC action thriller “The Silent Hour,” directed by Brad Anderson, starring alongside Mark Strong, Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer. Kinnaman is best known for his work in films like “The Suicide Squad,” “The Informer” and “The Secrets We Keep” and shows such as “House of Cards” and “The Killing.” He currently plays the lead role in “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+. He next stars in John Woo’s action-thriller “Silent Night” and “Sympathy for the Devil” opposite Nicolas Cage.

Said Ford: “We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Neill, who is a master of the sci-fi and horror genres. Jeremy Slater’s taught terrifying screenplay is a perfect match for Neill’s visual talents and the proven audience-pleasing instincts of our partners at Temple Hill.”

Added: Godfrey, “The otherworldly horror and breathless suspense at the center of Jeremy’s script is merely the backdrop for an all too relatable and emotional story of a father and teenage daughter grappling with their differences and working through their estrangement.”

Blomkamp is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly and Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment. AGC’s SVP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa negotiated the deal on behalf of AGC; and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox negotiated on behalf of Temple Hill.