Joanna Lumley Stars in Chemotherapy Drama ‘My Week With Maisy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Esteemed British actor and presenter Joanna Lumley stars in short film “My Week With Maisy” by director and actor Mika Simmons.

Lumley stars as Mrs. Foster, a retired lady whose cup is half empty, is starting chemotherapy and is anxious. The last thing she needs is to have to share the treatment room with a know it all child, the titular Maisy Jones (Ellie-Mae Siame, “His Dark Materials”) who wants to grow up to be a lesbian. But through their unexpected friendship, Maisy Jones gives Mrs. Foster much more than just a glimmer of hope.

The film is written by Mark Oxtoby and produced by Georgina French via French Fancy Productions.

“My Week With Maisy” is supported by the Create Health Foundation, dedicated to empowering women with information about their health at all ages, from puberty to post-menopause. The foundation was founded by Geeta Nargund, who has spent much of her life campaigning for closing the gender health gap and for better access and treatment for women’s health and is an advocate for legislation that supports women’s reproductive health, choices and rights.

Lumley, best known for “Absolutely Fabulous” is the host of “Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure,” which is currently airing on U.K. broadcaster ITV.

Simmons is a British actor and filmmaker. Her directorial debut was in 2019 with the short “Rain Stops Play.” In 2021, Simmons won best international director for her second short “Breach” at Portland Film Festival. As an actor Simmons’ credits include “Showtrial” (BBC), “Frenchman’s Creek” (ITV) and”Unforgettable” (ITV). Simmons is co-chair of the Ginsburg Women’s Health Board, an independent advisory board supporting better diagnosis in Women’s health and on the founding board of the Lady Garden Foundation, a gynaecological charity which she started in honor of her late mother who lost her life to ovarian cancer.

Oxtoby’s credits include theater works “Back to the Future – The Musical,” “Death of England: Face to Face,” “Oh! What a Lovely War” and television shows “Harry Hill’s Tea Time,” “Gigglebiz” and “Muppets Most Wanted.” Oxtoby wrote “My Week With Maisy” in 2018 after his father died and his mother was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

French has produced several award-winning shorts, including “Night Armour,” “The Touch” and “Prick Thy Neighbour” and is currently producing shorts, the BFI Network-supported “Dream Big” and “Charlie’s Freedom” directed by BAFTA winner Rachel Tillotson.