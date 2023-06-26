‘The Worst Person in the World’ Producers, Cannes Breakout Star Renate Reinsve Reteam on ‘Armand’ Exec Produced by Joachim Trier (EXCLUSIVE)

Eye Eye Pictures, the banner recently launched by the producers of Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated “The Worst Person in the World,” has started filming “Armand,” a feature film starring Cannes prizewinning actor Renate Reinsve. Charades has come on board to handle international sales on the film.

“Armand” marks the feature debut of Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, whose short film “Fanny” was nominated for an Amanda Award, Norway’s equivalent to the Oscars, in 2017.

The story follows a 6-year-old boy, Armand, who is accused of crossing boundaries against his best friend at elementary school. While no one knows what actually happened between the two boys, the incident triggers a series of events, forcing parents and school staff into a captivating battle of redemption where madness, desire and obsession arise.

Launched last year by former Oslo Pictures’ producer and CEO, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar and Dyveke Bjørkly Graver, Eye Eye Pictures attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival with Kristoffer Borgli’s “Sick of Myself,” which played at Un Certain Regard.

“Halfdan has written a truly captivating story with a lot of excess and boldness,” said Berentsen Ottmar, who described Ullmann Tøndel as a promising director. “I think we will see a lot of interesting projects coming from him in the future.”

Reinsve, whose laureled performance in “The Worst Person in the World” earned a BAFTA nomination and a best actress award at Cannes, said “Armand’s” “script is so funny and dark, and Halfdan is truly a talented director.”

“Armand” is being co-produced by Keplerfilm in the Netherlands, Prolaps in Sweden and One Two Films in Germany, as well as Zefyr and Film i Väst. Trier and Dyveke Bjørkly Graver are also executive producers on the film. Charades will handle worldwide sales.

On top of grossing over $12 million worldwide, “The Worst Person in the World” earned Oscar nominations for best original screenplay and international feature film.

Eye Eye Pictures, whose mandate is to produce director-driven movies and TV series with an international potential, brings together a pool of associated filmmakers, including Trier, Borgli, Ullmann Tøndel, Johanna Pyykkö, Dara Van Dusen and Thea Hvistendahl, among others.