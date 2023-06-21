Jennifer Lawrence on Raunchy Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’: ‘Everybody Will Be Offended By This Film’

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is gunning for the laughs in raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings.”

“I think it’s time for a good old-fashioned laugh and it really is hard to make a comedy where you’re not offending people,” Lawrence told Sky News on Wednesday. “Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film — you’re welcome.”

In the film, which is rated R in the U.S. and 15 in the U.K., Lawrence stars as a Montauk Uber driver facing bankruptcy who accepts a Craigslist ad to date and seduce an awkward 19-year-old (Andrew Barth Feldman) whose helicopter parents don’t want him leaving for college as a virgin.

“We need to be able to engage with being offended. There was and is like a big overcorrect because we realized there were so many things that we were joking about that we shouldn’t be,” Feldman told Sky News. “I think this movie does a really good job of continuing to push limits while still engaging with the conversation that the things that these people are doing are wrong and not a good idea.”

Lawrence added: “Something we learned from the old-time comedies is mean comedy is not really funny … making somebody feel bad about themselves – other than me making fun of me. But the way that we did it is fine, we figured it out.”

Gene Stupnitsky directs “No Hard Feelings” from a script he wrote with John Phillips. In 2019, Stupnitsky made the raunchy “Good Boys,” a coming-of-age film produced by Seth Rogen and starring Jacob Tremblay, and co-wrote 2011’s “Bad Teacher” and 2009’s “Year One.”

Lawrence, who won the best actress Oscar for “The Silver Linings Playbook,” became a household name for her work as Katniss Everdeen in the four “Hunger Games” movies. She recently told Variety that she’s ready to play the role again.

“No Hard Feelings” opens on June 21 in the U.K. and June 23 in the U.S.