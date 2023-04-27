‘Ukrainians in Exile’’s Janek Ambros to Receive Auteur Filmmaker Award at Spain’s 6th Roots of Europe Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

L.A.-based Janek Ambros, founder of production and film financing company Assembly Line Entertainment, will receive the Auteur Filmmaker Award at Spain’s Roots of Europe (Raíces de Europa) festival, landing him in the company of such noteworthy cinematic auteurs as Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi alongside Spain’s Aitor López de Aberásturi and Juanma Bajo Ulloa, among others.

The festival, which runs May 2 – 12, will also be showcasing a number of Ambros’ films during the event, in recognition for his work in experimental, narrative, and documentary films primarily shot in Europe. It was just three years ago when Ambros presented Zanussi with the coveted award where he conveyed a written message from Scorsese.

“It was really nice to be a part of Zanussi being honored for his life in film and get to deliver a message from Scorsese, someone who really admires his work. So, to come back a few years later to receive it myself is great,” Ambros mused.

The Roots of Europe festival, founded in 2004 by the eponymous non-profit cultural institution, takes place in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain and celebrates films, filmmakers, conductors and painters across Europe. In addition to filmmakers, renowned conductor Inma Shara and painter- sculptor Antonio López were honored in previous years.

Expressing his delight at marking the festival’s sixth edition, its director Matías Zemljič said: “We want to continue creating bridges between filmmakers from different parts of the world, listen to their stories and points of view and present them to the world.”

Roots of Europe will be screening Ambros’ “Son of Man,” an adaptation of Dostoevsky’s “The Grand Inquisitor;” “May 15th in Paris,” a short film depicting the rise of fascism in Western Europe which was produced by Barbara De Fina (“Casino,” “Goodfellas”), and most notably the upcoming documentary short he directed “Ukrainians in Exile,” executive produced by two-time Academy Award winner and longtime Steven Spielberg collaborator, Janusz Kaminski. They will also be playing Ruben Sainz’s recently released “Magoado,” a Spanish-Brazilian co-production drama, which Ambros executive produced.

Ambros’ other credits include “10,000 Saints,” with Ethan Hawke, Hailee Steinfeld, and Emily Hirsch; “Imminent Threat,” a documentary about the War on Terror’s impact on civil liberties, executive produced by James Cromwell; and Venice ARCA CinemaGiovani Awardee, “Monica.”

He is currently a writer and producer of “War Game,” a biopic on General Paul Van Riper and his involvement in the largest war game in U.S. history, the 2002 Millennium Challenge. It’s currently being produced with Exile Content Studio.

Ambros is represented by Josh Marks of Untitled Entertainment.