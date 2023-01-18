‘The Siren’ to Open Berlinale’s Panorama Strand, Jafar Panahi, Joan Baez, Fan Bingbing, George MacKay Feature in Selections

Sepideh Farsi’s “La Sirène” (“The Siren”) is opening the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama strand.

The program, which comprises 35 films from 30 countries, including 28 world premieres and 11 debuts, includes new films by Patric Chiha, İlker Çatak, Frauke Finsterwalder, Maite Alberdi, Milad Alami and Apolline Traoré. They feature a galaxy of well-known protagonists and actors such as Joan Baez, Jafar Panahi, Payman Maadi, George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Fan Bingbing, Sandra Hüller and Susanne Wolff.

PANORAMA SELECTIONS

“After”

by Anthony Lapia | with Louise Chevillotte, Majd Mastoura, Natalia Wiszniewska

France

World premiere | Debut film

“All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White”

by Babatunde Apalowo | with Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Uchechika Elumelu, Floyd Anekwe

Nigeria

World premiere | Debut film

“And, Towards Happy Alleys”

by Sreemoyee Singh | with Jafar Panahi, Nasrin Soutodeh, Jinous Nazokkar, Farhad Kheradmand, Aida Mohammadkhani

India

World premiere | Debut film | Documentary

“La Bête dans la jungle” (“The Beast in the Jungle”)

by Patric Chiha | with Anaïs Demoustier, Tom Mercier, Béatrice Dalle, Martin Vischer, Sophie Demeyer

France / Belgium / Austria

World premiere

“Drifter”

by Hannes Hirsch | with Lorenz Hochhuth, Cino Djavid, Gustav Schmidt, Oscar Hoppe, Marie Tragousti

Germany

World premiere | Debut film

“The Eternal Memory”

by Maite Alberdi | with Paulina Urrutia, Augusto Góngora

Chile

European premiere | Documentary

“Femme”

by Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping | with George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

U.K.

World premiere | Debut film

“Ghaath” (Ambush)

by Chhatrapal Ninawe | with Dhananjay Mandaokar, Milind Shinde, Jitendra Joshi, Janardan Kadam, Suruchi Adarkar

India

World premiere | Debut film

“Green Night”

by Han Shuai | with Fan Bingbing, Lee Joo Young, Kim Young Ho

Hong Kong, China

World premiere

“Heroico” (“Heroic”)

by David Zonana | with Santiago Sandoval Carbajal, Fernando Cuautle, Mónica del Carmen, Esteban Caicedo

Mexico / Sweden

European premiere

“Joan Baez I Am A Noise”

by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle | with Joan Baez, Mimi Farina, Bob Dylan, David Harris

U.S.

World premiere | Documentary

“Kokomo City”

by D. Smith | with Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, Dominique Silver

U.S.

International premiere | Debut film | Documentary

“Das Lehrerzimmer” (“The Teachers’ Lounge”)

by İlker Çatak | with Leonie Benesch, Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau, Michael Klammer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich

Germany

World premiere

“Matria”

by Álvaro Gago | with María Vázquez, Santi Prego, Soraya Luaces, E.R. Cunha “Tatán”, Susana Sampedro

Spain

World premiere | Debut film

“Motståndaren” (“Opponent”)

by Milad Alami | with Payman Maadi, Marall Nasiri, Björn Elgerd, Ardalan Esmaili

Sweden

World premiere

“Propriedade” (“Property”)

by Daniel Bandeira | with Malu Galli, Zuleika Ferreira, Tavinho Teixeira, Samuel Santos, Edilson Silva

Brazil

International premiere

“Sages-femmes” (“Midwives”)

by Léa Fehner | with Khadija Kouyaté, Héloïse Janjaud, Myriem Akheddiou, Quentin Vernede, Tarik Kariouh

France

World premiere

“Sira”

by Apolline Traoré | with Nafissatou Cissé, Mike Danon, Lazare Minoungou, Nathalie Vairac, Ruth Werner

Burkina Faso / France / Germany / Senegal

World premiere

“Sisi & Ich” (“Sisi & I”)

by Frauke Finsterwalder | with Sandra Hüller, Susanne Wolff, Georg Friedrich, Stefan Kurt, Sophie Hutter

Germany / Switzerland / Austria

World premiere

“Ty mene lubysh?” (“Do You Love Me?”)

by Tonia Noyabrova | with Karyna Khymchuk, Maksym Myhayilychenko, Natalia Lazebnikova, Oleksandr Zhyla, Daria Palagnyuk Ukraine / Sweden

World premiere

“Under the Sky of Damascus”

by Heba Khaled, Talal Derki, Ali Wajeeh

Denmark / Germany / U.S. / Syria

World premiere | Documentary

