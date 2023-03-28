‘Jackie the Wolf,’ About Right-to-Die Activist, Debuts Trailer, Deckert Boards as Sales Agent (EXCLUSIVE)

“Jackie the Wolf,” which will have its world premiere at Hot Docs in the World Showcase program, has debuted its trailer with Variety (below). Deckert Distribution has boarded the film as its world sales agent.

The film is a personal exploration of the life and eventual death of right-to-die activist Jacqueline Jencquel, directed through the lens of her son, filmmaker Tuki Jencquel.

“In 2018, my mother announced her assisted suicide plans to the world through a controversial interview with Konbini news, which went on to be seen over 18 million times. I had already been filming my mother on and off for many years, but this interview triggered something urgent in me,” Tuki Jencquel said.

“As a right-to-die activist in France, her personal declaration made her even more visible, which in turn reinforced her convictions. As a filmmaker and as her son, this film has come to mean more to me than I anticipated at the start. I look forward to sharing my mother’s life and legacy with the Hot Docs audiences.”

Jacqueline Jencquel, at the age of 74, lives a comfortable life in a splendid apartment in Saint-Germain. Apart from a few age-related ailments, she’s in good health. And yet Jackie has decided to die. A mother, grandmother and dedicated right-to-die activist, she sparks a media frenzy by announcing that she will end her life in January 2020.

As the clock ticks, she faces the camera of one of her three sons, Tuki. Taboos are broken in an honest exchange about death, love, desire and motherhood. Though determined to go ahead, she postpones her final act, in order to enjoy one last spring, one last summer. But when Jackie learns of the imminent birth of a grandchild, she begins to waver and she pushes back “the date” yet again. Seizing on this grace period, Jackie’s son records a series of increasingly meaningful encounters with his mother as he struggles to accept her decision and to learn to let go.

Tuki Jencquel, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, has a degree in film from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and a Master of Business Administration from IESA, Venezuela. He founded Orinokia Filmproduktion in 2018, when he moved to Germany. As a director and cameraman he has worked with Deutsche Welle and for Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei.

His first feature-length documentary, “Está Todo Bien,” gives a rare voice to the victims of Venezuela’s public health system collapse. It was shown in the Best of Fests section at IDFA 2018 and won numerous international awards. “Jackie the Wolf” is his second documentary feature. He is a member of the German documentary association AG-Dok and a Eurodoc 21 alumni.

“Jackie the Wolf” is produced by Andy Cohen (AC Films, U.S.), Estelle Robin You (Point du Jour – Les Films du Balibari, France) and Jencquel (Orinokia Filmproduktion, Germany).