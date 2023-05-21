Italy to Be Country of Honor at Berlin’s European Film Market

Italy will be the “Country of Focus” at the European Film Market In Berlin in 2024, reflecting the current flourish of the Italian film and TV industry and its growing international relevance and ambition.

The spotlight on Italy during the EFM will highlight the work of Italian filmmakers and offer an opportunity to network with local producers, distributors, investors and experts.

The official agreement was signed at Cannes in the Italian Pavillion by Berlinale managing director Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Roberto Stabile, head of special projects of Italy’s general directorate for cinema. Also on hand were EFM director Dennis Ruh, Nicola Borrelli, head of the film department of Italy’s culture ministry, and Venice fest chief Alberto Barbera.

During a panel Borrelli pointed out that the Italian government is currently in the process of boosting its incentives to support Italian film and TV exports.

Ruh noted that the Italian film and media industry has long been a permanent fixture at the EFM. “This year alone we had over 1,000 accredited participants from Italy, as well as over 60 exhibiting Italian companies, and almost 80 films in market screenings,” he said, adding that: “This puts Italy in one of the leading positions.”

“It will be an important moment to turn the spotlight on our industry in a period of great change and growth,” said Stabile. “It will also be a key opportunity to reinforce relations with our foreign partners and to illustrate to them all the measures that are available for the internationalization of our industry,” he added.

The next EFM will run from Feb. 15-21, 2024, during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.