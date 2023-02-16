Catalan Pics to Track at Berlin

“20,000 SPECIES OF BEES”

(Estíbaliz Urresola)

A Berlin competition contender and, like “Alcarràs,” redolently grounded – unspooling in a Basque Country village – and yet a big-issue drama. Catalonia’s Inicia Films (“La Maternal”) and Basque Country’s Gariza Films (“Nora) produce.

Sales: Luxbox

“ANQA”

(Helin Celik)

Selected for Forum, a doc feature produced by Barcelona’s Kepler Mission Film and Vienna-based Kurd Celik. The harrowing story of three Jordanian women survivors of male violence.

“THE BEASTS”

(Rodrigo Sorogoyen)

A stylish feminist Western, set in modern deep Galicia, which, breaking out in France and Spain, rates with “Alcarràs” as the standout Spanish film of 2022.

Sales: Latido Films

“THE CHAUFFEUR’S SON”

(Isaki Lacuesta)

From “Elite’s” Zeta Studios, chosen for Co-Pro Series and bidding to become the series debut as writer-director of Lacuesta (“Between Two Waters”), a searing portrait of the perverse collusion of politics and media, exemplified by the real life figure of pathological journalist Alfons Quintà.

“THE COMMUNION GIRL”

(Victor García)

A big shock-fest box office play from horror stalwart Victor García (“The Damned”) as teens stumble on a battered doll in a communion dress. Written by “The Innocent’s” Guillem Clua, backed by Warner Bros. in Spain and Atresmedia Cine.

Sales: Film Factory

“THE CUCKOO’S CURSE”

(Mar Targarona)

Targarona (“Two”) returns with another twisted story, of a house-swapping Spanish couple getting more than they bargained for. Rodar y Rodar (“The Orphanage”) produces.

Sales: Film Factory

“FED UP”

(Júlia de Paz)

A zeitgeist drama with a teen girl forced to visit imprisoned gender-violent father on her 12th birthday. Directed by De Paz, who caught attention with 2021’s “Ama.” Presented at Berlinale Talents – Script Station.

“IVAN & HADOUM”

(Ian de la Rosa)

Hotly anticipated feature debut from “Veneno” co-writer De la Rosa, a love story between a trans-man and Spanish-Moroccan woman in a hothouse environment. A Berlinale Co-Production Market title backed by Vayolet Films and “Alcarràs’” Avalon.

“MATRIA”

(Alvaro Gago)

Galician Alvaro Gago’s Panorama player, a feature version of his 2018 Sundance Grand Jury winning short, expanded to portray a battling canning factory worker Ramona’s lifelong battle for economic independence from men. Catalonia’s Ringo Media co-produces.

Sales: New Europe Film Sales

“SELFTAPE”

(Joana, Mireia Vilapuig)

Screening at the Berlinale Series Market, the third Original from upscale Spain-based streamer Filmin. A semi-autobiographical series created by and capturing Mireia and Joana Vilapuig a decade after their star turns as teens in “The Red Band Society.” Crafted and pointed, plumbing the uncertainties – professional, romantic – of a whole young generation.

Sales: Filmax

“SICA”

(Carla Subirana)

Playing Berlin’s Generation 14+, the first fiction feature of documentarist Carla Subirana (“Kanimambo”), a classic coming off age tale, set on Galicia’s treacherous Costa da Morte whose fishing community is dying out as climate change sparks vicious storms. Alba Sotorra Productions produces with Galicia’s Miremira:

Sales: Latido Films

“STORIES NOT TO BE TOLD”

(Cesc Gay)

The latest from Gay (“Truman”), one of Spain’s most popular arthouse directors. Set at the haunts of a glamorous Barcelona upper middle-class, five stories pinpointing human frailty, including the titular desire to tell the truth.

Sales: Filmax

“TOBACCO BARNS”

(Rocio Mesa)

Fantasy-laced double-barrelled coming-of-ager with a city-slicker child captivated one summer by a small rural town which a local teen longs to leave behind. Selected for San Sebastian’s New Directors showcase.

Sales: Latido Films

“UNICORNS”

(Alex Lora)

A young woman’s quest for her own sexual identity. From Inicia Films, rookie helmer Alex Lora’s hip-looking feature debut is set to open March 2023 in Spain.

Sales: Filmax

“VASIL”

(Avelina Prat)

Well-received comedy from Prat sees a couch-crashing Bulgarian immigrant kindle friendship with reluctant host and retired architect. Produced by Distinto Films, behind Locarno winner “The Odd-Job Men.”

Sales: Filmax