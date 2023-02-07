Isabelle Huppert-August Diehl Ghost Movie ‘Sidonie in Japan’ Boarded by Indie Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has acquired “Sidonie in Japan,” Elise Girard’s romance-laced ghost movie starring Oscar-nominated Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”) and August Diehl (“A Hidden Life”).

Huppert stars Sidonie Perceval, an established French writer who mourns her deceased husband. Invited to Japan for the reedition of her first book, she is welcomed by her local editor who takes her to Kyoto, As they travel together through the Japanese spring blossoms, she slowly opens up to him. But the ghost of her husband follows Sidonie. She will have to finally let go of the past to let herself love again

Indie Sales will be introducing “Sidonie in Japan” to buyers at the European Film Market. Now in post, the movie will be completed in the Spring. Art House Films will handle the French release.

“Sidonie in Japan” was produced by Sébastien Haguenauer through his Paris-based outfit 10:15! Productions, in co-production with Lupa Film GmbH, Fourier Films Inc. and Box Productions.

“Elise Girard’s new film brings us a delightful performance from Isabelle Huppert in an unusual, ethereal ghost story,” said Alfred Deragne, head of acquisitions at Indie Sales.

Girard’s previous movies include “Belleville-Tokyo” starring Valerie Donzelli and Jeremie Elkaim, and “Drôle d’oiseaux” with Lolita Chammah.

Indie Sales’s slate at the EFM also include two movies playing at the Berlin Film Festival, notably Milad Alami’s Panorama title “Opponent,” about a man and his family forced to flee Iran following a devastating rumor and end up in Sweden; and Zeno Graton’s Generation 14+ selection “The Lost Boys,” which is set in a youth correctional facility. Indie Sales will also be hosting the first market screenings for “Richard the Stork 2,” the sequel of the animated feature which sold to 155 territories.

Also on Indie Sales’ EFM slate are Marc Fitoussi’s 2023 comedy hit “Two Tickets to Greece,” Noémie Lvovsky’s “The Great Magic,” Matthias Gokalp’s “The Assembly Line” and Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi’s “A Tale of Shemroon.”