Iranian Movie ‘Achilles’ by ‘Tattoo’ Director Gets Boarded by Visit Films Ahead of Toronto Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based sales company Visit Films has boarded “Achilles,” the Iran-set feature debut of Farhad Delaram, a promising filmmaker whose short “Tattoo” won the Crystal Bear in the Generation 14plus at Berlin in 2019.

“Achilles” is set to world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, followed by a European premiere at San Sebastian. The film follows Farid –nicknamed Achilles– a former filmmaker turned orthotic doctor, who works nights in Iran’s capital. One night, he is led to the hospital’s restricted psychiatric ward where he meets Hedieh, a political prisoner who has been institutionalized for years. Their unexpected connection sparks a daring escape, setting the stage for a transformative journey across Iran. The pair forge bonds with fellow citizens who share adversities, all while evading the relentless pursuit of government authorities.

The movie is headlined by Mirsaeed Molavian (“Tooman”) and Behdokht Valian (“Tattoo”). It’s produced by Saeed Shahsavari, Frieda Oberlin, Johannes Suhm and Caroline Nataf (“Salem”). Producers are Iran’s GalanGedan Film Production and Saeed Shahsavari, Germany’s Basis Berlin Filmproduktion, Barrieri Filmproduktion and France’s Unité.

“Iran is such a wonderful, yet politically complicated country,” said Visit president Ryan Kampe. He added that “Delaram allows us a view into the delicate nuance and struggles of everyday people as they are faced with moral and personal decisions that affect themselves as well as those around them. ”

He described the helmer as “a new voice in contemporary Iranian cinema” which delivers a “free perspective” on these topical issues.

Delaram, who was born and raised in Tehran, is part of a wave of local filmmakers tackling political issues within modern Iranian society. Several prominent filmmakers and actors have been arrested, put on trial or banned from making movies — either because they protested against the Iranian regime’s oppressive rules, or because they made films deemed critical. A recent example is Saeed Roustaee who was sentenced to six months in prison for showing his latest movie, “Leila’s Brothers,” at the Cannes Film Festival.