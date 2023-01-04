Iranian Star Taraneh Alidoosti to be Released on Bail

Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti (“The Salesman”) is being released on bail from Evin Prison.

Nadereh Hakim Elahi, Alidoosti’s mother, revealed her release via an Instagram post.

The actor’s attorney, Zahra Minooei, tweeted about her release, saying: “Today, my client Ms. Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin Prison after posting bail.”

The actor, who starred in four films directed by Asghar Farhadi, was jailed Dec. 17 after taking part in demonstrations to fight against the oppressive Iranian regime. She was also sanctioned for standing in solidarity with imprisoned Iranian filmmakers, notably Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof.

Over 600 artists around the world had signed a petition urging Iran to release the actor.

In an online campaign launched under the title “Justice for Taraneh Alidousti,” Mark Ruffalo, Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz, Juliette Binoche, Alfonso Cuaron, Ken Loach Emma Thompson, Jason Momoa, Jeremy Irons, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Ian McKellen and Isabelle Huppert among others urged the Iranian government to release Alidoosti.

The Berlinale, Rotterdam, IDFA and the European Film Academy, among other key orgs, also issued a joint statement on Dec. 21 to protest against the arrest Alidoosti. The orgs, which also included International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk and the German Film Academy, demanded the “immediate and unconditional release” of Alidoosti.

Also condemning the arrest were France’s La Société des réalisateurs de films, the Screen Actors Guild, Robert De Niro, Jean Rosenthal, Asghar Farhadi, Marion Cotillard, Golshifteh Farahani, Mani Haghighi, Steve McQueen, Rakhshan Bani Etemad, Mark Rylance, Mike Leigh, Ian McKellen, Reza Dormishian, David Hare and Juliet Stevenson.

Farhadi, a two-time Oscar-winning director who is revered in Iran, had also urged authorities to release Alidoosti in a statement released on social media.

“I have worked with Taraneh on four films and now she is in prison for her rightful support of her fellow countrymen and her opposition to the unjust sentences being issued,” Farhadi had written on his Instagram account. “If showing such support is a crime, then tens of millions of people of this land are criminals,” he continued.