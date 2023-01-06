Indie Sales Boards Berlinale Film ‘The Lost Boys’ with ‘Peter von Kant’ Actor (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired “The Lost Boys,” the feature debut of up-and-coming Belgian filmmaker Zeno Graton which will play at the Berlin Film Festival in the Generation section.

Developed with the support of Cannes’ Cinefondation, “The Lost Boys” is headlined by Khalil Gharbia, the promising young actor of François Ozon’s “Peter von Kant,” alongside newcomer Julien de Saint-Jean.

The film is set contemporary Belgium and follows Joe, a teenager who is about to be released from a youth detention center. But when a new detainee arrives in his facility, Joe starts to question his desire for freedom and live on his own.

Produced by Belgium’s Tarantula, “The Lost Boys” is produced by France’s Silex Films and Belgium’s Menuetto Film. The movie will be released in the spring by O’Brother in Belgium and Rezo in France.

“Zeno Graton impresses with this first film in which teenagers locked up in a detention center show great sensitivity and experience a love story that will challenge their idea of freedom”, states Constance Poubelle, sales executive at Indie Sales.

Indie Sales’ current roster includes the musical drama ‘The Great Magic’ by Noémie Lvovsky and Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi’s critically acclaimed Iranian debut “A Tale of Shemroon” which premiered at San Sebastian and went on to win the top prize at Marrakech.