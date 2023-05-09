Indie Sales Boards Teddy Lussi-Modeste’s ‘The Good Teacher,’ Co-Written by Audrey Diwan, Starring François Civil (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Teddy Lussi-Modeste’s topical third feature, “The Good Teacher,” co-written by “Happening” filmmaker Audrey Diwan.

François Civil, the French star of “The Three Musketeers” and “The Wolf’s Call,” stars as a young teacher wrongfully accused of sexual misconduct by a teenage girl from his class. As he faces mounting pressures from the girl’s older brother and her classmates, the situation spirals out of control: Allegations spread, the entire school is thrown into turmoil, and the teacher has to fight to clear his name.

“The Good Teacher” marks the second collaboration between Indie Sales and Lussi-Modeste following “The Price of Success” which screened at Toronto and San Sebastián New Directors’ competition. “The Price of Success was picked up by Netflix for a multi-territory deal including the US.

Indie Sales will be introducing “The Good Teacher” to buyers at the Cannes Film Market with an exclusive promo-reel. Currently in post-production, “The Good Teacher” will be ready this fall.

“The Good Teacher” is produced by Jean-Christophe Reymond through his Paris-based outfit Kazak Productions, whose credits include Cannes’ Palme d’Or winning film “Titane.” Ad Vitam will handle the French release.

Nicolas Eschbach, CEO and Head of Sales at Indie Sales, said the nuanced film “explores the complex dialectics of hearing all sides to one story in a post me-too era.”

“We’re happy to work again with Teddy Lussi-Modeste whose approach to this widely-discussed yet sensitive topic appears particularly relevant, with a strong performance from François Civil,” Eschbach continued. Eschbach also pointed out Indie Sales has worked with Kazak Productions on three other films.

Indie Sales is also heading to Cannes with three market premieres: Vicky Krieps-starrer “The Wall” by Philippe van Leeuw (“Insyriated”), “Take a Chance on Me,” by Jean-Pierre Améris (starring Michel Blanc and Louane Emera) and ecological investigation drama “Green Tide” by Pierre Jolivet.

The company will also pursue sales on Berlinale titles “Opponent” by Milad Alami and “The Lost Boys” by Zeno Graton, as well as the German Box Office hit animation “Richard the Stork 2.”

Indie Sales is also repping Léa Todorov’s “Maria Montessori” starring Jasmine Trinca and Leïla Bekhti, and Elise Girard’s “Sidonie in Japan” starring Isabelle Huppert. Both movies are expected to be delivered this fall.