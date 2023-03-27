Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Planning Cannes Festival Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

The crack of a bullwhip may soon echo around the Palais.

Fifteen years after opening the Cannes Film Festival, the world’s most famous archeologist is expected to return to the Croisette, and follow in the footsteps of 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” as this edition’s splashy Hollywood blockbuster premiere.

The festival has invited Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and it certainly boasts all the right ingredients to make for a glamorous and memorable moment.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, this installment will reportedly be Harrison Ford’s last time playing the titular character. Ford stars opposite an attractive international cast, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, among others. James Mangold, the director of “Logan” and “Ford vs. Ferrari,” slides behind the camera on this one. Details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps that are tighter than those of a mummy, but based on the trailer this one does find Dr. Jones facing off against former Nazis in a flashback sequence that uses de-aging technology to zap Ford back in time.

Under the plans being discussed, the movie could be premiering on day 2 (May 17) or day 3 (May 18). “Top Gun: Maverick” also debuted early in the festival, before it went on to gross nearly $1.5 billion at the box office worldwide and earn a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

Hollywood may have a large presence at this year’s fest. As teased in an exclusive interview with Cannes’ chief Thierry Fremaux which was just published, the French Riviera-set festival has also secured Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” a nearly-$200 million Western with DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Robert De Niro, will mark Scorsese’s first return to the Croisette with a film since 1985. That year, he won the best director award for “After Hours.”

Other films eyeing a Cannes launch include Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” with an ensemble cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton.

The Official Selection will be unveiled on April 13. The festival previously announced that Ruben Östlund, the Swedish director who won the Palme d’Or twice for “The Square” and “Triangle of Sadness,” will preside over the festival. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run May 16-27.

Adam B. Vary and Brent Lang contributed to this report.