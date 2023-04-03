‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Confirmed for Cannes, Festival to Pay Special Tribute to Harrison Ford

The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the news that was first revealed by Variety last week.

James Mangold and Harrison Ford will climb the steps of the Palais des Festivals on May 18 alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

The festival will also pay a special tribute to Harrison Ford for his career.

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. This instalment will reportedly be Harrison Ford’s last time playing the titular character. Details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps that are tighter than those of a mummy, but based on the trailer this one does find Dr. Jones facing off against former Nazis in a flashback sequence that uses de-aging technology to zap Ford back in time.

Mangold said: “In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film ‘Heavy,’ as part of Director’s Fortnite. 28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is set to be released in cinemas on June 28 in France and on June 30 in the U.S.

Ford has played some of the most iconic roles of the last 50 years including Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise and Rick Deckard in Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” (1982) and Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049” (2017).