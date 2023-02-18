Sci-fi Thriller ‘I’ll Be Watching,’ Starring ‘The 100’ Leads Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, Acquired by Uncork’d for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired the North American rights for suspense sci-fi thriller “I’ll Be Watching” from Iuvit Media Sales at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The film has also been picked up by Falcon Films in the Middle East and North Africa, while Dolphin Medien has taken German-speaking territory rights.

The film is directed by Erik Bernard (“Free Dead or Alive”), and stars “The 100” stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley, along with Bryan Batt (“12 Years a Slave”), David Keith (“An Officer and a Gentleman”), Hannah Fierman (“VHS”), and Seth Michaels (“Red Notice”).

In the film, tech genius husband (Morley) is away on a work trip, while Julie (Taylor) – still mourning the loss of her sister – is trapped in their new, isolated home and must fight her own fears to stay alive.

“I’ll Be Watching” is scheduled for a second quarter 2023 release in North America, MENA and German-speaking territories.

It is produced by Seth Michaels and Sara Sometti Michaels under their banner Benacus Entertainment in association with RNF Productions.

Script is penned by Sara Sometti Michaels (“St. Agatha”) and Elisa Manzini (“Angel Baby”).

Upcoming for Benacus Entertainment are the features “Walden,” written and directed by Mick Davis (“Modigliani”), and “Double Down South,” written and directed by Oscar winner Tom Schulman (“Dead Poets Society”).

Iuvit’s slate at the EFM includes “Johnny Puff,” starring Johnny Depp, “Walden,” starring Emile Hirsch and Shane West, “Fight Pride,” starring Daniel Stisen, Randy Couture and Sara Pallini, “Bury Me,” starring James Duval and Tina Majorino, and “A Grand Romantic Gesture,” starring Gina McKee, Douglas Hodge and Dylan Llewellyn.

Taylor is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Fourward. Morley is represented by The Gersh Agency and Brave Artists Management.