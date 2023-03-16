Idris Elba, Mo Abudu Form Partnership to Support African Talent With Education, Development Opportunities

“Luther” star Idris Elba and media mogul Mo Abudu are joining forces to empower talent from Africa and the diaspora through their respective production companies, Green Door Pictures and EbonyLife Media.

The new partnership aims to provide opportunities through capacity building as well as large-scale global productions. New education and mentoring initiatives will launch through the partnership to foster both the lost generation and a new generation of creatives.

Through their collaboration, Elba and Abudu aim to nurture a more inclusive and diverse media landscape for stories from Africa and its diaspora. They are calling on industry leaders, the wider public sector, governments and multilateral agencies to help them grow talent globally and build capacity around the continent of Africa.

The duo wants to build on industry education in order to support and empower African talent. This will be achieved primarily through EbonyLife’s Creative Academy in Lagos, Nigeria, which will support graduates from the program.

Meanwhile, Elba and Abudu will also create a new development slate of stories originating out of Africa or set in the diaspora as feature films and TV series for the global market. The slate will focus on bringing authentic, Afro-centric stories that resonate with audiences around the world. The co-productions will target broadcasters and streamers as well as the theatrical market.

Elba said: “I have always been passionate about using my platform to make a positive impact. By partnering with Mo, we aim to offer free, world-class industry education to the next generation of storytellers and bring their authentic voices to the forefront. This partnership is a step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, one that represents the voices and experiences of Africa and its diaspora around the world.”

Abudu added: “We believe that Africa has the talent and the stories to captivate the world. It’s our mission to offer the best in industry education, mentorship, and production opportunities, so that our graduates can become valuable contributors to the global media landscape. We plan to hit the ground running and explore the very best that African and Black stories have to offer global audiences.”