‘I of the Water,’ About Samoan Writer Sia Figiel’s Journey Toward Healing, Wins Hot Docs Forum Prize

“I of the Water,” one of 20 projects presented at Hot Docs’ marquee market event, the Forum, has won the First Look first prize of Can. $50,000 ($36,700), one of four pitch prizes announced Wednesday at the festival.

Kimberlee Bassford’s “I of the Water” focuses on acclaimed Samoan writer Sia Figiel’s hidden past of sexual abuse and journey toward healing. The film is produced by Bassford, Marilyn McFadyen, Vilsoni Hereniko, Leanne K. Ferrer, Cheryl Hirasa, and Linda Goldstein Knowlton.

The second First Look prize, worth Can. $15,000, was awarded to Kenya-Jade Pinto “The Sandbox,” a Canadian production with a vague tagline: “Your future is being written in the sand.” The doc is produced by Shasha Nakhai, Kenya-Jade Pinto, Jennifer Baichwal, and Rich Williamson.

First Look prizes are financed by members of Hot Docs First Look, a curated access program for philanthropic supporters of and investors in documentary film.

“The Sandbox” also garnered The Cuban Hat Award, which offers a “no strings attached” cash prize to the best pitch as decided by Forum attendees. Established in 2009 in an impromptu display of collegial support, the Cuban Hat Award is decided by ballots collected from Hot Docs Forum observers. The cash prize is raised by passing the hat. This year’s collection brought in CAD $3,110. The prize also includes two All-Access Passes to Hot Docs 2024, two All-Access Passes to CPH:DOX, one IDFA Forum Pass, and a dinner with Hot Docs’ new president Marie Nelson.

Oksana Karpovych’s “Intercepted,” a journey through Ukraine that reveals the banality of evil behind the Russian invasion, won the 2023 CMF-Hot Docs Forum Canadian Pitch Prize and a CAD $10,000 cash prize. The film is produced by Giacomo Nudi, Rocío Barba Fuentes, Pauline Tran Van Lieu, Lucie Rego and Darya Bassel.

The CMF-Hot Docs Forum Canadian Pitch Prize, presented in partnership with the Canada Media Fund, is awarded to the best Canadian pitch and intended to go toward the production and completion of the winning project.

“It’s been an absolute joy to welcome this group of passionate and dedicated documentary creators to the 2023 Hot Docs Forum,” said Elizabeth Radshaw, Hot Docs Industry programs director. “The Forum’s critical role as a space for innovative non-fiction projects to find investment is more evident than ever, and we look forward to seeing how this support will take these inspiring projects to the next level, maximizing their impact on audiences around the world.”

Hot Docs Forum producer, Dorota Lech, added: “The feeling of being together again after three online editions and years apart is incomparable. The energy in the room was absolutely electric,” she said. “We are so grateful to the artists who pitched in the 24th annual Hot Docs Forum and honored to be a part of their filmmaking journeys. We can’t wait to welcome the documentary community back to Toronto next year.”

At this year’s Hot Docs Forum, 20 projects – represented by 24 filmmakers, 11 of whom are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and 12 of whom are women –representing 17 countries, were presented to a room of more than 50 key funders and decision-makers as well as filmmakers, producers, and other observers. A total of 54 projects were pitched in more than 900 pre-arranged meetings to more than 120 decision-makers during Deal Maker, the festival’s one-on-one curated pitch event.