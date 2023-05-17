‘Hotel Rwanda’ Director Terry George to Shoot Afghanistan-Set Action Movie ‘Riverman’ in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Hub

Oscar-winning Irish director Terry George (“In the Name of The Father,” “Hotel Rwanda”) is set for Afghanistan-set actioner “Riverman” which will be shot in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM regional production hub.

Inspired by true events that unfolded between 2001-2008 during the war in Afghanistan, “Riverman” revolves around a highly decorated Royal Marine named Max who after a series of devastating events goes to the dark side. He is recruited by a private arms dealer to supply weapons to private armies around the world. “Despite being trained to cope with the deadliest situations on Earth, nothing can prepare Max for the high-stakes world of arms dealing,” says the provided synopsis.

Casting on “Riverman” is still underway, with principal photography set for January 2024 in NEOM, the sprawling area situated along Saudi’s Red Sea coast in Tabuk, in the northwest of the kingdom. NEOM now boasts world-class sound stages, a generous 40% plus rebate, and local talent and crews.

The “Riverman” production will be led by a trio of U.K outfits and producers: Future Artists Entertainment under Matt Williams (“Bank of Dave”); Camilla Storey (‘Bitter Harvest’) of TMS Productions; and Mark Foligno of Limelight CTL (“The King’s Speech”).

“From the incredible mind of Terry George, “Riverman” is an action-packed movie that explores ideas of heroism, corruption, and temptation within the dark and dangerous world of arms dealing and warfare” Williams said in a statement.

NEOM has been a location for some 30 productions over the past 18 months including British director Rupert Wyatt’s historical tentpole “Desert Warrior” toplined by “Captain America” star Anthony Mackie and also starring Ben Kingsley; Bollywood blockbuster “Dunki” directed by Rajkumar Hirani and toplining megastar Shahrukh Khan; and TV series “Rise of The Witches” touted as having the region’s highest budget ever.