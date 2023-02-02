Lior Geller Sets Scripted Holocaust Feature ‘The World Will Tremble,’ Lorton Entertainment to Produce

Lior Geller is set to direct “The World Will Tremble,” a scripted feature about the first Nazi death camp, which will be produced by Lorton Entertainment.

Of the 320,000 Jews sent to Chelmno, the first Nazi extermination camp, only four are known to have survived.

“The World Will Tremble” tells the story of two of them: Solomon Wiener and Michael Podchlebnik, who, against all odds, managed to escape. On Jan. 19, 1942, they became the first people in the world to provide eyewitness accounts of the systematic murder of Europe’s Jews at the hands of the Third Reich.

“The film will focus on a moment of bravery, resilience, and hope, proving that one’s will to live and tell others, can overcome insurmountable odds and the most indescribable of human conditions,” reads the films longline.

Geller (“We Die Young”) also wrote the film. He has spent over a decade researching the story in collaboration with Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, historians and the men’s families, including Podchlebnik’s eldest son Yakov Peled, who gave his blessing to the project before passing away earlier this year.

“Our aim at Lorton has always been to produce powerful, socially relevant content and there’s nothing more powerful or socially relevant at this time than Michael and Solomon’s story,” said Arthur Landon, who is exec producing the film for Lorton. “As a company made up of keen historians, we have been waiting, hoping for a unique script like this to kickstart our venture into scripted, period narrative.”



Geller said: “Soon there will be no more living survivors who would be able to provide first-hand accounts of the atrocities carried out in the Nazi camps. In an age of rising antisemitism and Holocaust denial, it is our duty as storytellers to keep alive the memory of the six million lost and of those who actively resisted. I was blown away by Solomon and Michael’s incredible act of bravery and I am honoured to create the first narrative adaptation of this untold true story together with Lorton and UFO Films.”

Geller is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated director, writer and producer whose short film holds the Guinness World Record for the most awards won by a short student film.

UFO Films, Lorton Entertainment and Radiancy Pictures will produce the project with Propagate’s Ben Silverman exec producing alongside Landon, Ed Barratt and Julian Bird for Lorton. Saar Yogev and Naomi Levari of Black Sheep Films will co-produce.

(Pictured above: Jewish children being deported from Lodz Ghetto to Chelmno in Sept. 1942.)