Streamer Hoichoi Expands in Bangladesh With Eight Originals

India headquartered Bengali-language focused streamer Hoichoi has unveiled eight originals targeting the booming Bangladesh market on its 2023 slate.

The slate features a mix of established and emerging talent.

Adapted from the novel “Priscilla” by Mashiul Alam, “Delta 2051” is set in a dystopian future Bangladesh. Directed by Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, executive produced by Syed Ahmed Shawki and produced by Mir Mukarram Hossain, with Tanim Noor serving as creative producer, the cast includes Azmeri Haque Badhon, Asia Pacific Screen Awards best actress-winning star of 2021 Cannes title “Rehana”; Intekhab Dinar and Rawnak Hasan.

“Buker Moddhye Agun,” directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu and produced by Shahriar Shakil and Mushfiqur Rahman, stars Ziaul Faruq Apurba and revolves around the death of a 1990s superstar.

Morality tale “A Common Man,” by Ashfaque Nipun, stars Afran Nisho, while crime drama “Mission Huntdown,” by Sunny Sanwar and Faisal Ahmed, produced by Parvez Amin, stars Bidya Sinha, Saha Mim and F.S. Nayeem.

Anam Biswas’ “Rongila Kitab” is based on the bestselling love-themed novel of the same name by Kingkor Ahsan.

Kidnap drama “Odrisshyo,” by Shafayet Mansoor Rana is produced by Shahriar Shakil.

In addition, second seasons of Noor’s “Kaiser,” produced by Hossain and starring Nisho; and Nipun’s “Mohanagar,” produced by Md. Habibur Rahman Tareq and Adnan Al Rajeev, starring Mosharraf Karim, have been commissioned.

Vishnu Kant Mohta, cofounder, Hoichoi, said: “We launched Hoichoi Bangladesh in 2019, when OTT [streaming] culture was almost an obscure concept in the country. But we saw the stellar performances and films coming from the country and knew that we needed to tap into this market. Ever since Hoichoi’s inception in Bangladesh we have delivered some extremely successful shows that are loved and recognised worldwide. Our users are the primary reason behind our growth and we are extremely grateful for the love they’ve shown us. Which is why we are glad to announce eight new shows in 2023 and keep increasing our content slate from this country.”

Hoichoi’s competitor Chorki revealed plans for a 25-strong slate in October 2022. Hoichoi also revealed a 25-strong slate in September 2022, featuring a mix of Indian and Bangladeshi content.