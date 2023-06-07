Hillary and Chelsea Clinton-Produced Doc ‘In the Shadow of Beirut’ Reveals First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The first trailer has been unveiled for documentary “In the Shadow of Beirut,” executive produced by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Siobhan Sinnerton for HiddenLight Productions.

The film is a cinematic portrait of modern-day Lebanon as seen through the eyes of four families living in the impoverished Sabra and Shatila neighbourhoods of the city, the scene of an infamous massacre in 1982. It filmed over four years with unique access to the families within these largely restricted areas and is co-directed by Stephen Gerard Kelly, in his debut, and Garry Keane (Sundance selection “Gaza,” 2019). Kelly built up his relationship with the families over a six-year period.

Lead producer is Belfast-based Cyprus Avenue Films (“Gaza,” “Bobby Sands: 66 Days”). Production partners include Beirut’s Abbout Productions (“Costa Brava, Lebanon”), Ireland-based Real Films (“Gaza”) and Berlin-based Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion (“The Cleaners”). Co-producers include Myriam Sassine, Christian Beetz and Alison Toomey.

The film played at New Zealand’s Doc Edge Festival where it won several awards.

Kelly said: “To see audiences respond so warmly, emotionally and compassionately to the people in the film, people they have never met, is the biggest win for me. Winning three awards at the Academy Award qualifying festival Doc Edge, including the most coveted award for best international feature film, was humbling and emotional.”

“Firstly, I’m proud of the team who helped make this film a reality. Secondly, and more importantly, nothing would have been accomplished without the invaluable time over 6 years that the people of Sabra and Shatila have given by educating, sharing and opening their hearts to us. I hope this film honors their bravery, kindness and generosity in the face of considerable hardship. I am immensely honored that the time they afforded us has been recognized in this way. It was especially meaningful to have people from the indigenous Maori community see the film and connect with it on so many levels. We shared many kindred discussions on filmmaking and reinforced the responsibility we have as storytellers to listen, search for the truth and honor peoples’ stories,” Kelly added.

Watch the trailer here: