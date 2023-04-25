‘Drive My Car’ Star Hidetoshi Nishijima Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Drive My Car” star Hidetoshi Nishijima has signed with CAA for representation.

Nishijima starred in the acclaimed 2021 Japanese feature “Drive My Car,” which was nominated for four Academy Awards, and walked away with the Oscar for best international feature film.

He earned several awards for his performance in the Cannes-premiering critical darling, including best actor from the National Society of Film Critics and the Boston Film Critics Circle Awards, as well as the Japan Academy Film Prize for best actor.

Nishijima will next star alongside Rashida Jones in “Sunny,” Apple TV+’s half-hour dark comedy series from A24 and Lucy Tcherniak. He also stars in Kitano Takeshi’s “Kubi,” which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

Nishijima’s previous credits include “Shin Ultraman” (2022), Kitano Takeshi’s “Dolls” (2002), and “License to Live” for which he won the best actor award at the Japanese Professional Movie Awards.

Nishijima has also appeared in TV series, including “General Rouge No Gaisen,” “Strawberry Night,” “Yae’s Sakura” and “Mozu.”

In 2019, he was nominated for best supporting actor at the Japanese Academy Awards for his performance in “Samurai’s Promise.” In 2022, Nishijima portrayed the role of “Kotaro Minami” in “Kamen Rider Black Sun,” the remake of the 1987 series “Kamen Rider Black.”

His voice work includes the role of “Kiro Honjo” in “The Wind Rises,” dubbing Colin Farrell in “Dumbo,” and “Detective Pikachu” (Ryan Reynolds) in “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”

In 2017, Nishijima became the first Japanese man to model for Giorgio Armani’s Made-to-Measure collection.

He continues to be represented by Quarter Tone and Greenberg Traurig, LLP.