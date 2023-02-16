Heretic Acquires World Rights to Latest From Berlinale Golden Bear Winner Radu Jude (EXCLUSIVE)

Athens-based Heretic has acquired worlds sales rights for “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World,” the latest film from Berlinale Golden Bear winner Radu Jude (“Bad Luck Banging or Looney Porn”), who is serving on the international jury at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Divided into two parts, Jadu’s latest follows an overworked and underpaid production assistant who must drive around the city of Bucharest to film the casting for a workplace safety video commissioned by a multinational company. In the film’s second half, one of her interviewees makes a statement that ignites a scandal, forcing him to re-invent his story to suit the company’s narrative.

Borrowing from a phrase by Polish aphorist and poet Stanislaw Jerzy Lec, “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” is “part comedy, part road movie, part montage,” looking at different aspects of work, exploitation, death and the new gig economy, according to Jude.

“At the same time, it is a film dealing with the difficult problem of image production. All these are at the surface level, as they say — but the film only has this one level, it is a film of surfaces, a film with no depth,” he said. “And it is a film which, in its structure and mise-en-scene, is even more amateurish than my last films.”

“Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World” is produced by Ada Solomon of microFilm and Adrian Sitaru of 4 Proof Film and co-produced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films D’ici, Kinorama and microFILM.

“After the ride that was ‘Bad Luck Banging or Looney Porn,’ we were thrilled to undertake Radu’s next project, which yet again turns the camera to meticulously record, comment on and reveal our current reality,” said Ioanna Stais, Heretic’s head of sales and acquisitions.

“It’s very exciting to see filmmaking that so unapologetically touches upon the subjects of the day with the means of the day and we’re happy to be bringing another of Radu’s cutting edge pieces of cinema to an international audience.”

Heretic’s EFM slate includes Palestinian filmmaker Muayad Alayan’s “A House in Jerusalem,” which recently had its world premiere at the Rotterdam Intl. Film Festival; Sundance prize-winning documentary “And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine,” from directors Axel Danielson and Maximilien Van Aertryck; Yorgos Goussis’ “Magnetic Fields,” which was Greece’s official selection for this year’s international feature film Oscar race; Valentina Maurel’s debut “I Have Electric Dreams,” which won three awards at Locarno Film Festival and the top prize of the Horizontes Latinos section of San Sebastian Film Festival; and Toronto-premiered “Runner” by Marian Mathias, which won the Jury Prize Award at San Sebastian.