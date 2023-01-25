Heather Graham, Tom Hopper Lead Western ‘Place of Bones,’ Highland Preps Sales for EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Heather Graham and Tom Hopper are set to star in the western action film “Place of Bones.”

The film also stars UFC welterweight and mixed martial artist Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (“The Equalizer 2”) and Corin Nemec (“Stargate SG-1”). Directed by Audrey Cummings, “Place of Bones” is written by cinematographer-director Richard Taylor.

Set in 1876, a botched bank robbery sees vicious outlaw gang leader Bear John (Hopper) feverishly hunting down his traitorous accomplice, Calhoun, to recover the stolen money. Nearly dead, Calhoun drags himself to a remote ranch where Pandora (Graham) lives with her daughter.

As Bear and his crew of bandits arrive, intent on delivering brutal revenge, Pandora has no choice but to defend her daughter. But Bear John and his men will soon discover that this isn’t Pandora’s first rodeo.

The film is produced by Eric Gozlan under his Goldrush Entertainment banner, and is executive produced by Tom Whiteman. Highland Film Group is representing worldwide rights to the film, and will continue selling the title at the European Film Market next month.

“Place of Bones” is also produced by David Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr under their Latigo Films banner, which recently wrapped on Harvey Keitel starrer “Joe Baby.”

Cummings said of “Place of Bones”: “I’m incredibly excited to have the chance to explore the legendary frontier of the 1800s and with such an exceptionally talented cast.”

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser added: “We are thrilled to be working on this female-centered western. With director Audrey Cummings at the helm, Heather Graham is poised to deliver a powerful performance unlike anything we’ve seen her do before.”

Added Highland COO Delphine Perrier: “This action-packed western will definitively prove that this genre is no longer a male-dominated arena. Tom brings the muscle and the menace as a merciless outlaw – but Heather is not your typical damsel in distress. She is a worthy adversary with some surprising skills.”

Graham recently starred in “The Last Son” and indie darling “The Rest of Us” as well as the conspiracy thriller “Wander.” She also wrote, directed and starred in the feature film “Half Magic,” which released to critical acclaim. On the TV side, she has been featured in “Law & Order: True Crime,” “Bliss,” “Californication” and “The Stand.”

Hopper currently stars in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” in the role of Luther Hargreeves, opposite Elliot Page and Aidan Gallagher. He recently starred as the lead in Netflix hit “Love in the Villa” alongside Kat Graham. He’ll next be seen in Amazon Original feature “Space Cadet” opposite Emma Roberts.

Since retiring from the sport of professional mixed martial arts where he left as one of the biggest stars the UFC, Cerrone has transitioned into an acting career. Meanwhile, Nemec’s recent credits include “Joe Baby” and “Run Hide Fight.”

