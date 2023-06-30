H264 Launches World Sales Agency With ‘Red Rooms,’ ‘Mademoiselle Kenopsia,’ ‘Humanist Vampire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canada-based movie distributor and aggregator H264 is launching a world sales arm with the acquisition of “Red Rooms,” which has its world premiere next week in the Crystal Globe Competition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The company is focused on festival-driven, innovative films.

“Red Rooms,” directed by Quebec filmmaker Pascal Plante (“Fake Tattoos,” “Nadia, Butterfly”), is a cyber-thriller questioning the collective fascination with murderers. It will screen at Karlovy Vary on July 4, and will then open the Fantasia Film Festival on July 20 for its North American premiere.

Montréal-based H264 is also ramping up its international slate by adding “Mademoiselle Kenopsia,” from filmmaker Denis Côté, who won awards at Berlin with “Vic + Flo Saw a Bear” and Locarno with “Curling.”

The company is also representing the dark comedy “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” directed by Ariane Louis-Seize (“Wild Skin,” “The Depths,” “Comme une comète”), starring Sara Montpetit (“Falcon Lake”) and Steve Laplante (“Viking” by Stéphane Lafleur, “The Nature of Love” by Monia Chokri).

Jean-Christophe J. Lamontagne, founder and president of H264, will manage sales with Sarah Moustakim, already working on international digital sales at H264, and Ariane Deschênes, VP and legal counsel of the company.

“Positioning H264 as an international sales agent represents the culmination of the various activities we have carried out over the last few years. We are thrilled to represent the best of Canadian cinema in all its form across the globe,” Lamontagne said.