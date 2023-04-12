Director of Sundance-Winning ‘The Guilty’ Set For ‘Vogter’ With Films du Losange, Nordisk Film On Board; First Still Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Gustav Möller, who won the Audience Award at Sundance with his previous film “The Guilty,” has just completed the shooting of “Vogter,” a psychological thriller which has been boarded by Nordisk Film and Les Films du Losange.

“Vogter” boasts a stellar Nordic cast including Sidse Babett Knudsen, the BAFTA-winning actor of “Borgen,” Dar Salim (“Game of Thrones”) and up-and-comer Sebastian Bull.

The film follows Eva, an idealistic prison officer who is faced with the dilemma of her life when a young man from her past gets transferred to the prison where she works. Without revealing her secret, Eva asks to be moved to the young man’s ward – the toughest and most violent in the prison. Here begins an unsettling psychological thriller, where Eva’s sense of justice puts both her morality and future at stake.

“We are very excited and happy to share that we have just wrapped the shooting of Gustav Möller’s second feature film with Sidse Babett Knudsen playing the all-dominating lead role,” said Lina Flint who is producing the movie at Nordisk Films. “It is a huge pleasure to watch Gustav’s beautiful script come to life, and we look so much forward to share the film,” the producer continued.

Over at Les Films du Losange, Alice Lesort said “Gustav Möller has proven to be one of the most brilliant director of his generation.” “’The Guilty,’ already produced by the powerhouse Nordisk Films, was such an artistic achievement and a commercial success at the same time, which is exactly was the international market needs at the moment,” Lesort continued.

The sales banner went on to say that “‘Vogter’ has the same level of ambition and yet is a very different project, with a strong identity.”

“Vogter” has been pre-bought by both DR, the Danish pubcaster, and SVT, the Swedish Broadcaster. Nordisk Film Distribution will release the film in Scandinavia, while Les Films du Losange will release it in France.

Möller’s feature debut, “The Guilty” sold in over 100 territories and was remade in the U.S. by Antoine Fuqua with Jake Gyllenhaal starring in the lead role. Möller is now expected to team with Gyllenhaal on “Snow Blind,” a film project which is reportedly in development.