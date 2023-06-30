Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Lead Voice Cast of ‘To My Daughter’ Short on Black Womanhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw will lead the voice cast of the animated short film “To My Daughter.”

The “Surface” star will narrate the movie, which is an adaptation of “This Thread of Gold,” the debut book by actor, writer, filmmaker and UN gender advisor Catherine Joy White (“Black Mirror,” “Ten Percent”).

“This Thread of Gold” is billed as a celebration of Black womanhood, weaving a story about resilience that connects Beyoncé, Nina Simone, Shirley Chisholm and Meghan Markle, as well as those throughout history “who resisted in secret through trusted networks.” The film is described as “part guidebook, part exuberant narrative and part poetry.”

White has adapted one chapter of the book, entitled “Daughter,” which is a letter written to her imagined daughter. Mbatha-Raw will voice the narrator who leads the audience through the film.

Mbatha-Raw said of the project: “I was immediately captivated by the poetry of Catherine Joy White’s ‘To My Daughter.’ Her words pulse with joy, legacy and mischief and I’m proud to give a voice to them in her animated short film.”

Mbatha-Raw made her breakthrough with the British period drama “Belle” and is also known for the films “Beyond the Lights,” “Misbehaviour” and “Summerland.” She gained acclaim starring in the “Black Mirror” episode “San Junipero” (2016) which received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie. She recently starred in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” and “Surface.”

White, who will also direct the short, has adapted the passage for the screen, following her award-winning short film “Fifty-Four Days,” which she wrote, co-directed, starred in and produced through Kusini Productions.

White said: “I started writing ‘Daughter’ fuelled with rage the morning after Roe v Wade was overturned in America. It quickly became ‘To My Daughter’ – a joyful letter to the daughter I hope I will one day have; a reminder of the value and beauty of her life. Gugu is a fearless, achingly intuitive, intelligent and inspiring performer. As soon as I had the idea to make this film I knew I wanted to make it with her.”

The film will be produced by Vanessa Wheeler for BAFTA-nominated Lupus Films in London. Established 20 years ago by producers Ruth Fielding and Camilla Deakin, Lupus Films has a history of supporting up-and-coming female talent. Credits include the animated film “Kensuke’s Kingdom” and “We’re Going On a Bear Hunt.”

Co-directing is Helena Bonastre, whose animated short film “61 Beehive Street” was selected by Lupus Films as the Best Animation at the 2018 Underwire Festival.

“This Thread of Gold” was published in the U.K. on June 22 by Dialogue Books. It will be published in the U.S. in 2024 by Penguin Random House’s Tiny Reparations Books.

Mbatha-Raw is represented by Curtis Brown and CAA. White is represented by Curtis Brown and UTA.