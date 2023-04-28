Global Screen Picks Up Elevated Genre Thriller ‘You’re Not Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency Global Screen has acquired “You’re Not Me,” the debut feature of the directors Moisés Romera and Marisa Crespo, for worldwide theatrical distribution. It is a dark elevated genre thriller with elements of satire, focusing on two of the filmmakers’ obsessions: family relationships and social differences.

In the film, Aitana returns home for Christmas, for the first time in three years, to find that her parents have replaced her with an unknown woman. She is her own age, sleeping in her bed, wearing her clothes, living in her house, and treated by her parents as if she were their daughter.

From that moment on, torn by jealousy, suspicion, and misunderstanding, Aitana tries to find out what is happening and who the intruder is that has taken her place in the family – until she discovers an unexpected and disturbing truth that is darker and way bloodier than she would ever have thought possible.

The directors’ short “9 Steps” was nominated for the Goya, shortlisted for the Oscar, and won the Méliès d’Argent for best European short film. Their films have garnered more than 320 awards, 1,200 invitations to festivals, and millions of online views.

Romera and Crespo have been working together for the past 15 years and are currently developing the feature film version of “9 Steps” as well as the fiction series “Future Is Not What It Used to Be.”

Global Screen will start preselling the film at the Marché du Film in Cannes.

Global Screen’s credits include hit animated movies “Ooops! Noah Is Gone” and “Luis and the Aliens,” the thriller “The Collini Case,” and the arthouse movie “A Thousand Times Goodnight,” starring Juliette Binoche.

Current highlights include the Toronto festival entry “My Sailor, My Love” and “The Amazing Maurice,” the 3D-animated film based on Terry Pratchett’s novels and starring Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke, selected for this year’s edition of Sundance Film Festival.