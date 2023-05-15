Global Screen Racks Up Presales to Multiple Territories for ‘Niko — Beyond the Northern Lights’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has racked up presales to multiple territories for the animated family adventure movie “Niko — Beyond the Northern Lights,” the third in the box office hit franchise about a flying reindeer.

The sales agency will be showing a first scene to buyers at Cannes Film Market.

The animated movie has been picked up Kino Swiat for Poland, Bluelabel for South Korea, Just4Kids for the Benelux, GPI for the Baltic states, Karantanija for ex-Yugoslavia, Zinos Panagiotidis for Greece, Bad Unicorn for Romania, Bohemia Motion Pictures for Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Pro Film for Bulgaria and Bir Film for Turkey.

As previously announced, Telepool will release the film in Germany, and Bac Films in France.

In the new film, Niko is now a pre-teen. His biggest dream is to become a member of Santa’s Flying Forces, but he is challenged by the super talented reindeer girl Stella, who shatters that dream. Niko has to decide between trust and loyalty.

The director is Kari Juusonen with Jørgen Lerdam co-directing. The producers are Animaker, Ulysses Films (“The Amazing Maurice”), Moetion Films (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone …”) and A. Film Production (“Luis and the Aliens”).

The first film in the franchise, “The Flight Before Christmas,” had a $21.9 million theatrical gross, and the sequel, “Niko — Little Brother, Big Trouble,” grossed $23.8 million in theaters.

“Niko – Beyond the Northern Lights” received backing from the Finnish Film Foundation, the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Eurimages, Business Finland, Screen Ireland, the Danish Film Institute, Section 481, the Estonian Film Institute, Telepool, Nordisk Film, BAC Films, MTV-CMore, RTÉ, DR and Global Screen.