Exile Content Pounces on Film Rights to ‘Hunter’s Run’ by ‘Game of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin (EXCLUSIVE)

Exile Content Studio has pounced on the film rights to “Hunter’s Run” by “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” creator, George R.R. Martin.

The sci-fi tale is the only one among Martin’s body of work that features a Latino lead, making it a natural fit for Exile Content which has produced a slew of content in Spanish and English.

Based on the sci-fi novel co-penned by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham (“The Expanse”), “Hunter’s Run” follows Ramón Espejo who ekes out a living as a day laborer on a distant planet where he finds his living conditions no better off than what he left on planet Earth. He escapes but finds himself on the run for the murder of an interplanetary diplomat.

While out wandering, he comes upon a highly sophisticated alien race who, like him, are trying to stay hidden. “Survival is his only goal, but to achieve it he must find a way to elude these deadly aliens, the hard-nosed police, and his own personal demons,” the synopsis goes.

Said Martin: “I’m so pleased that after almost 16 years, ‘Hunter’s Run’ will be made into a film. I’m bursting with excitement for the rich sci-fi universe I helped create with my dear friends Daniel and Gardner to exist beyond the pages of our book.”

Mark Raso (“Kodachrome”) is attached to direct the film, based on an English-language script co-written with his brother Joseph, whose joint credits include the 2021 Netflix original sci-fi film, “Awake.”

The brothers will also executive produce the film alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis, who produced “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon.”

“I first met George when he showed my film ‘Copenhagen’ at his Jean-Cocteau cinema in Santa Fe and among other things we discussed a novel he had written that had great potential as a film,” Raso related, adding: “I’m thrilled that from that small conversation we are at a point where we are realizing a both visually and narratively innovative sci-fi adventure.”

George R.R. Martin and Mark Raso Credit: Kate Russell/Exile Content

“‘Hunter’s Run’ is a groundbreaking sci-fi story about survival, exploitation, and the fight for universal freedoms. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Exile to bring George, Daniel and Gardner’s brilliant novel to life,” he continued.

Exile chief strategy officer Eric Bromberg remarked: “It is a dream come true to be working with George R.R. Martin, one of the world’s greatest storytellers, alongside this incredible team of screenwriters and producers. From the first time I read ‘Hunter’s Run,’ I knew it had all the elements of an enthralling sci-fi adventure, including a unique, flawed, and fascinating anti-hero.”

“’Hunter’s Run’ is an incredible sci-fi epic that will appeal to global audiences, and is an incredible opportunity to build a tentpole franchise around a deeply complex Latino protagonist. We are so proud that Exile can help bring this amazing story to the big screen and beyond,” said Exile head of studio, Nando Vila.

Since late May, Exile Content has formed part of Candle Media, founded by its co-chairmen and co-CEOs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

With offices in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Madrid and Miami, Exile Content creates content in Spanish and English for a worldwide audience across multiple platforms. It has been producing feature films, scripted and unscripted television, as well as music and audio features.

Recent projects at Exile include the Netflix series “Todo va a estar bien,”co-produced with Diego Luna, HBO female soccer docuseries “Un Sueño Real,” true-crime podcast “Sacred Scandal” and a Lil’ Heroes NFT collection that’s spawning an animated series.