MeToo Documentary ‘This Changes Everything’ Gets Canadian Adaptation From Geena Davis, CreativeChaos (EXCLUSIVE)

The documentary “This Changes Everything” is getting a Canadian adaptation.

Geena Davis and New York-based production house CreativeChaos will again partner for a new edition of their Gracie Award-winning film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and was released in U.S. cinemas in 2019 and globally distributed by Starz and Netflix.

The doc included interviews with top women in Hollywood discussing discrimination and the #MeToo movement, which was still in its nascent stages at that time. Actors involved in the original film included Davis, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Tiffany Haddish, Jill Soloway, Shonda Rhimes, Jessica Chastain, Yara Shahidi, Chloe Grace Moretz, Amandla Stenberg, Alan Alda, Sandra Oh, Anita Hill, Rashida Jones, Rose McGowan, Judd Apatow, Rosario Dawson and Maria Giese.

The Canadian adaptation will draw attention to the critical issues specific to the Canadian media and filmmaking industries, including gender disparity, sexual harassment and the perpetual discrimination and underrepresentation of women, BIPOC and other marginalized groups.

CreativeChaos will produce alongside Quebec-based Poutine Studios, Palmina Productions and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

The production team is currently scouting a top Canadian female filmmaker to direct the project.

Davis said of the film: “When our Institute’s Canadian Council Chair, Natasha Gargiulo of Palmina Productions, came to us with the idea for a Canadian iteration, we went into action immediately, and we are excited once again to be teaming with CreativeChaos to make it happen.”

Tom Donahue and Ilan Arboleda, executive producers and co-founders of CreativeChaos, added: “Our original film was lauded for sparking conversation and change, but the struggle continues with more work to be done. We are excited to partner with Poutine Studios and Palmina Productions on the Canadian version, which will highlight the incredibly talented yet unsung below-the-line crew who keep the creative engines running in Hollywood, globally and in Canada’s homegrown film and television industry.”

Davis serves as executive producer, along with Donahue, Arboleda, Madeline Di Nonno and Kerianne Flynn. For Poutine Studios, Debra Kouri is producer, and Natasha Gargiulo is producer for Palmina Productions.

CreativeChaos’ recent credits include the four-part docuseries “The Murder of God’s Banker,” about the mysterious death of Milanese banker Roberto Calvi. The series recently premiered on Paramount+. Other credits include the Dean Martin biography “King of Cool” (TCM) with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Martin Scorsese and Danny Strong; the cautionary film “Bleed Out” (HBO Max); and the music documentary “Los Tigre del Norte at Folsom Prison” (Netflix). Known for its social impact filmmaking, CreativeChaos’ accomplishments include the mental health exposé “Thank You for Your Service” (Hulu) and the documentary “Casting By” (HBO), which tells the story of casting directors who redefined Hollywood.