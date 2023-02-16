Gael García Bernal, Renate Reinsve, Bérénice Bejo Topline Piero Messina’s Sci-Fi Film ‘Another End,’ Newen Connect Launches Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Gael García Bernal and Renate Reinsve (“The Worse Person in the World”) will soon be appearing on screen as lovers caught in an unusual bind in Italian director Piero Messina’s sci-fi film “Another End.”

French sales company Newen Connect is launching sales on the pic at the European Film Market.

“Another End” is set in a near-future when a new technology exists that can put the consciousness of a dead person back into a living body, in an attempt to ease the grief of separation, providing a little extra time to say goodbye.

The English-language sci-fier by Messina — whose first feature, “The Wait,” launched with a splash in the 2015 Venice competition — sees Bernal play Sal, a man whose wife dies, and Reinsve as Zoe, the woman who then becomes his partner after renting out her body, in which the memory and consciousness of Sal’s former wife have been temporarily implanted. First look image of Reinsve as Zoe above.

Bérénice Bejo plays Sal’s sister. The film was shot in Paris and Rome and is now in post.

“The idea is to make a science fiction film that is also love story,” said Messina. “It’s the tale of two people who have loved each other, and continue to love each other, even after one of them dies. I worked with the possibilities of this paradox of loving someone who is in another body.”

“Another End,” which is produced by Italy’s Indigo Film (“The Great Beauty”) with RAI Cinema, is expected to surface on the fall festival circuit.

