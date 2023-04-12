Fremantle Appoints Expert Eco-Friendly Producer Katy Tallon as Global Sustainability Manager

Fremantle has appointed British producer Katy Tallon in the newly created role of global sustainability manager. A a clear sign that the company is doubling down on eco-friendly production practices.

The super indie owned by German giant RTL has hired Tallon with a mandate to reach Fremantle’s climate objectives by working with production teams across the 27 territories in which Fremantle operates to implement and create a culture of sustainability, the company said in a statement.

Fremantle’s stated environmental goal is to become climate neutral by 2030, a target that includes a 50% reduction on absolute emissions from a 2018 baseline, the statement specified.

Tallon, after a decade spent in the U.K. TV industry working as a producer – with roles at the BBC and KEO films – took time out to study for a degree in Carbon Management at the University of Edinburgh, where she volunteered as part of the 2050 Scotland Climate Group. Since then she has held several roles advising the creative industries on sustainable production strategies, most recently as industry sustainability manager at BAFTA albert, the org. that aims to encourage Britain’s TV and film production industry to reduce waste and its .

Tallon will now spearhead accurate production carbon accounting, enabled through Fremantle’s ongoing partnership with sustainability backed projects internationally such as albert in the U.K. and The Green Motion Label in Germany. She will oversee alignment on Fremantle’s strategies on a global scale, “highlighting areas to embed sustainable practices within productions internationally,” the Fremantle statement noted.