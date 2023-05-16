Franz Kafka’s Last Love Portrayed in TrustNordisk-Repped Drama ‘The Glory of Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The last love of Franz Kafka, the celebrated Czech author of “Metamorphosis,” will be portrayed in romantic drama “The Glory of Life.” TrustNordisk has boarded international sales ahead of Cannes, while Majestic is handling the domestic rights.

Currently shooting, “The Glory of Life” is directed by Georg Maas (“Two Lives”) and is inspired by the love story between Kafka and Dora Diamant.

The period drama was penned by Michael Gutmann and Maas. Producers are Helge Sasse and Solveig Fina for Tempest Film and Tommy Pridnig for Lotus Film.

Kafka and Diamant met in 1923 on the Baltic Sea coast, a year before the author died from tuberculosis. The worldly wise Diamant, who was working in a Jewish community, took him to Berlin, and as Kafka’s health deteriorates rapidly, they traveled together to a sanatorium in Austria. The memory of their time together will shape Diamant for the rest of her life.

The movie stars Henriette Confurius (“Transatlantic”) and Sabin Tambrea (“Ludwig II”). “The Glory of Life” is backed by Medienboard, Filmstiftung NRW, MV Filmförderung, FFA, DFFF and OEFI and OEFI+.