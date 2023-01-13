Francois Ozon’s ‘The Crime Is Mine’ Sells to Major Markets for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Crime Is Mine,” the new star-studded film by revered French director Francois Ozon, has been boarded by a raft of major distributors in key markets.

Represented by Playtime, the crowd-pleasing comedy had its world premiere on the opening night of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris and drew laughter throughout the screening, along with a long ovation.

Lushly lensed in an idealized Paris of the 1930s, “The Crime Is Mine” brings together a sprawling cast, led by a pair of up-and-coming actors, Nadia Tereszkiewicz (“Forever Young”) and Rebecca Marder (“Simone”), alongside Isabelle Huppert, Fabrice Luchini, André Dussolier, Dany Boon and Félix Lefebvre.

“The Crime Is Mine” has been acquired for Canada (Sphere Films), Spain (Caramel), Italy (BIM), Greece (Filmtrade), Germany (Welkino), Austria (Filmladen) Benelux (September Films), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Bulgaria (Cinelibri), Hungary (Vertigo), Baltics, CIS (A-One), Ukraine (Arthouse Traffic), Romania (Independenta Film) and Former Yugoslavia (MCF).

Playtime scored these deals after presenting the script to buyers at the American Film Market. The company is pursuing sales at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous. Territories that still open include North America and Asia.

“Buyers who attended the premiere in Paris were enthused by the film and noted that the film was in the vein of Francois Ozon’s ‘Potiche’ and ‘8 Women,’ two of his biggest critical and box office hits,” said Playtime partner Nicolas Brigaud Robert.

A love letter to cinema and theater, “The Crime Is Mine” tells the story of Madeleine, a pretty, young and penniless actress, who is accused of murdering a famous producer. Helped by her best friend Pauline, a jobless lawyer, she is acquitted on the grounds of self-defense and becomes a star, as well as a feminist icon.

“The Crime Is Mine” reteams Ozon with his long-time producers, Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Cinema. The stellar key crew includes costume designer Pascaline Chavanne (“8 Women,” “An Officer and a Spy”), Oscar-nominated production designer Jean Rabasse (“Vatel,” “Jackie”), and Manu Dacosse (“Peter von Kant”). The movie marks Ozon’s follow up to “Peter von Kant,” which opened the Berlinale in 2022. The auteur’s previous credits include “Swimming Pool,” which competed at Cannes and earned Charlotte Rampling a best actress prize at the European Film Award, and the BAFTA-nominated “Potiche.”

