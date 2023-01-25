France’s Cesar Awards Nominations Unveiled (Updating Live)

Louis Garrel’s “The Innocent” and Dominik Moll’s thriller “The Night of the 12th” are leading the race at France’s 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Nominated for 11 Cesar nominations, “The Innocent” is a heist romantic comedy starring Garrel and Noemie Merlant, the actor who previously starred in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and most recently in “Tar.” Produced by Anne-Dominique Toussaint at Les Films des Tournelles, the crowdpleaser world premiered out of competition at Cannes for the 75th anniversary of the festival.

“The Night of the 12th,” meanwhile, is running for 10 Cesar awards. The brooding topical procedural, which also opened at Cannes, in the Premiere section, stars Bastien Bouillon and Bouli Lanners as two cops trying to solve a gruesome murder. The movie, produced by Haut et Court (“The Class”), delves into issues of gender and violence.

Other top Cesar contenders include Cedric Klapisch’s “En Corps,” Albert Serra’s “Pacifiction,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Forever Young,” Cedric Jimenez’ “November,” Eric Gravel’s “A Plein Temps,” and Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer,” among others.

Nominees for best foreign film include Lukas Dhont’s “Close,” Tarik Saleh’s “Cairo Conspiracy,” Jerry Skolimowski’s “EO,” Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” and Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “As Bestas.”

Nominations were unveiled online on Wednesday morning (Jan. 25). The 48th edition of the César Awards will take place on Feb. 24 and will hand out an honorary award to American director David Fincher. As previously announced, Tahar Rahim will preside over this upcoming ceremony.

The French César Academy recently voted to not extend invitations for the upcoming César Awards to anybody who has been indicted or sentenced for acts of sexual or sexist violence. This decision followed the scandal surrounding the shortlisting of Sofiane Bennacer, the French actor of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Cannes movie “Forever Young,” for best newcomer at the César Awards. The César Academy eventually decided to exclude him from the shortlist after reports came out saying he had been indicted on multiple charges of rape and violence.

More to come.